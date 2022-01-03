ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gas Prices in Minnesota Unchanged in Past Week

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.07 a gallon according to Gas Buddy. Gas...

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Policy in This Minnesota Town Has Residents Upset

How would you feel if you woke up, got into the shower, and there is no hot water? Your first thought would probably be something along the lines of your water heater must be on the fritz. Check that, everything is fine. Then you find out that it was the city you live in that has shut that down. Is this crazy?
AM 1390 KRFO

Lodging Tax Revenues Making a Comeback in Faribault

Kelly Nygaard is Faribault Tourism Director, Main Street Program Coordinator and Marketing Director for the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. On the Wednesday KDHL AM Minnesota program Nygaard said lodging tax receipts in the community at the end of the third quarter surpassed all of 2020. Last year...
FARIBAULT, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Top Five Weather Events That Occurred in 2021

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources DNR compiled votes from the Minnesota State Climatology Office for the Top Five Weather Events in 2021. Votes were cast form weather enthusiasts, University of Minnesota, State agencies, National Weather Service and facebook followers. By a large margin the top weather event in 2021...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Storm Blamed For School Closings, Accidents In SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Numerous schools are closed or opening late and several traffic accidents and mishaps have been reported due to the Wednesday morning storm that is hammering southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower and Olmsted counties through...
ROCHESTER, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

