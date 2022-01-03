Gas Prices in Minnesota Unchanged in Past Week
UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.07 a gallon according to Gas Buddy. Gas...krforadio.com
UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.07 a gallon according to Gas Buddy. Gas...krforadio.com
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0