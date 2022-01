As fun as the lyrics to Rogers: The Musical — the Broadway show within Disney+’s Hawkeye — are, they do invite the question: What layman lyricist possibly knew that Steve Rogers was known to say, “I could do this all day,” or that the team inhaled some shawarma following the Battle of New York? On the latter matter, I for one assumed that the shopkeeper we saw in the background of The Avengers‘ shawarma scene simply ran to Page Six once the dust literary settled, to drum up business with tales of their “super” customers. But we have only seen Cap...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO