Mary Ann McGarry’s career in mortgage—and specifically with Guild Mortgage—spans the course of nearly four decades, across peaks and valleys, booms and busts, crashes and recoveries. She began with Guild in 1984 as an internal audit supervisor, having previously worked as an accountant with Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. From those humble beginnings, McGarry rose rapidly through the ranks at Guild. She was elected a Director in 1988 and served as CFO and COO before being promoted to President and CEO in 2007. She named Terry Schmidt, CFO, to succeed her as President in 2020 while continuing as CEO.

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO