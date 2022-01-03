ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Cobra Kai’ Fan Carrie Underwood Makes a Cameo in Season 4 [Watch]

By Jess
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is Carrie Underwood taking up karate? Not exactly — but she did land a spot in the latest season of Cobra Kai on Netflix. As the world streams Season 4 of the series — which dropped Dec. 31 — country fans should be delighted to find Underwood pop up in Ep....

929thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

How Cobra Kai Pulled Off Country Star [Spoiler]'s Surprise Performance

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 9 of Cobra Kai Season 4.  The All Valley Karate Tournament was very much a “Moment of Truth” for the kids of Cobra Kai, so what better time to revisit The Karate Kid‘s classic track with a little help from a country superstar? In Episode 9 of Season 4, Carrie Underwood makes a surprise appearance at the tourney to perform Survivor’s 1984 hit “The Moment of Truth,” just in time to give the kids a bit of encouragement before their fights. “One thing I have learned is that everyone gets their shot, their chance in the spotlight,” Underwood...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch this Weekend: It's time for a showdown in Cobra Kai season 4

The fourth season of the beloved Karate Kid sequel series finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos — and, by extension, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — joining forces to defeat Cobra Kai. The showdown will come at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament — and whichever dojo loses must close its doors for good. As Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) try to maintain the fragile dojo alliance, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) goes all in at Cobra Kai, while Kreese (Martin Kove) recruits The Karate Kid Part III's Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to help step up the dojo's game. "Terry's been living a very full life, and he brings that to this Cobra Kai world — some of it will be for good, and some of it not so good," Griffith teased to EW. "I think he's going to cause a little trouble." Maybe more than a little. —Tyler Aquilina.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Gamespot

How Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 Landed That Surprise Cameo

Season 4 of Cobra Kai, the popular series continuing The Karate Kid film saga, just dropped on Netflix on December 31--and if you've made it to the final episode, chances are you're wondering about how that surprise celebrity cameo came to be. Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 4...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameo#Las Vegas#Christmas#Eagle
urbanbellemag.com

Shekinah Anderson Praises Kandi Burruss + Says TI is One Reason Why She Hates Men

Scandalous accusations ended Shekinah Anderson and Tiny Harris’ friendship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Anderson had a nasty fallout with Tiny Harris. The two women were close friends for years. Many people watched their friendship play out on television. Shekinah used to appear on “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” However, she was eventually kicked off the show. It was alleged that TI didn’t want her to be on the show anymore. So it’s been rumored for years that Shekinah didn’t have the best relationship with the rapper although she was close to Tiny. However, Shekinah and Tiny would crumble after Shekinah tried to speak out amid the serious accusations made against Tiny and TI.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Worse Than We Thought! Ryan Seacrest Just Dropped This MAJOR Bombshell About His Health Crisis

Ryan Seacrest has just reflected on last year’s terrifying health scare in a very candid new interview with the Wall Street Journal – and we weren’t expecting him to be so open! If you cast your minds back to May last year, you may remember that the 46-year-old TV presenter started slurring his speech during the American Idol finale, which caused concerned fans to wonder whether he was having a stroke. Luckily, following the show, it was confirmed that that wasn’t the case, but it had been deemed that he was overworking, and he was forced to take a much-needed break.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy