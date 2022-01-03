‘Cobra Kai’ Fan Carrie Underwood Makes a Cameo in Season 4 [Watch]

The fourth season of the beloved Karate Kid sequel series finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos — and, by extension, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — joining forces to defeat Cobra Kai. The showdown will come at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament — and whichever dojo loses must close its doors for good. As Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) try to maintain the fragile dojo alliance, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) goes all in at Cobra Kai, while Kreese (Martin Kove) recruits The Karate Kid Part III's Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to help step up the dojo's game. "Terry's been living a very full life, and he brings that to this Cobra Kai world — some of it will be for good, and some of it not so good," Griffith teased to EW. "I think he's going to cause a little trouble." Maybe more than a little. —Tyler Aquilina.

