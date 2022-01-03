ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cobra Kai’ Fan Carrie Underwood Makes a Cameo in Season 4 [Watch]

By Jess
 4 days ago
Is Carrie Underwood taking up karate? Not exactly — but she did land a spot in the latest season of Cobra Kai on Netflix. As the world streams Season 4 of the series — which dropped Dec. 31 — country fans should be delighted to find Underwood pop up in Ep....

