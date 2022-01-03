Greg Starts a New Chapter and Audra Relates to Taylor Swift!

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift just released Red (Taylor’s Version), but fans are already thinking about which one of her early albums she’ll rerecord next. The “State of Grace” singer embarked on a mission to rerecord her first six records in 2019 after losing control of her masters in a highly publicized battle with music manager Scooter Braun. The decision is about ownership, of course — whoever owns the masters gets paid for the music when it’s purchased, streamed or licensed — but the Pennsylvania native has also said it’s a matter of artistry.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO