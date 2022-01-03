Greg Starts a New Chapter and Audra Relates to Taylor Swift!

Taylor Swift has beaten Shania Twain’s record as the female artist with the most weeks at No. 1 in the history of Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart. Swift’s albums have now gotten 99 weeks at no 1 which officially surpasses Shania Twain’s 97 weeks. Swift surpassed Shania Twain’s 97-week run on the chart with the following albums: Taylor Swift (2006), Beautiful Eyes (2008), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), RED (2012), Fearless Taylor’s Version (2021) and RED Taylor’s Version (2021). Twain took to social media and gave pause to the moment saying records are made to be broken, congratulated Swift and hash-tagged her as a #trailblazer. Let’s Go Girls!
