TV Series

Greg and Audra Uncover Clues for Tonight’s Premiere of “The Cleaning Lady” on Fox

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg and Audra receive a package from “The Cleaning Lady,” the latest show to premiere on Fox. They...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Dominates Wednesday Demo & Audience; ‘The Amazing Race’ Viewers Rise With Premiere

NBC’s Chicago Trio is back after the holiday break, heating up the new year as Chicago Fire wins both viewers and demo rating on Wednesday. At the top of primetime Chicago Med won the 8 p.m. hour earning a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.75 million viewers. Stable from the latest episode back in early December (0.7, 6.40M), Chicago Med tied with the two-hour Season 33 premiere of The Amazing Race on CBS (0.7, 4.24M), but beat the competition series in viewers. The Amazing Race, which returned to CBS after Covid delays, was steady from its Season 32 premiere in October...
CHICAGO, IL
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Preview: Photos, Plot Details, Cast and Premiere Date

Fox’s new drama The Cleaning Lady finds a single mom willing to do anything necessary to help save her son’s life. The series is based on a successful Argentine drama and stars Elodie Yung (The Defenders) as the mother willing to go to extreme lengths in the hunt for a medical treatment for her child.
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Spoilers: Who Are Clayton Echard’s Final Three, And Did ABC’s Promo Already Reveal Them?

Whether you agree with Clayton Echard being The Bachelor or not, his time has come, and Season 26 looks like it’s going to bring the drama. For those of you who like to read the last page of a book first, we’re here to help you out by revealing the alleged three finalists of the upcoming season. But did ABC already spoil its ending, when it showed The Bachelor lead Echard saying “I love you” to three different women on the season preview? It might not be as clear-cut as they made it seem.
TV SHOWS
Paste Magazine

The Cleaning Lady Scours Up an Ambitious, Entertaining Start on FOX

In the current TV atmosphere where streaming is king, it has been a while since a network drama has made waves. But FOX’s The Cleaning Lady might have the right ingredients to break through. Based on an Argentinian drama and developed by Miranda Kwok, the hourlong thriller series follows Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), an undocumented Cambodian doctor-turned-cleaning lady, who takes any cleaning job she can get to save up money for her son’s autoimmune disease treatment. One night, she attends a late underground fight and witnesses a murder, and the only thing that saves her life is her offer to clean up the crime scene. But after she finishes that job, she isn’t allowed to just wash her hands of it; she’s now forever entangled with the crime lord and has to use her smarts to duck the FBI and get what she needs for her son.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Biggest ‘Amazing Race’ Scandals and Controversies Through the Years: Broken Rules, Alliances and More

Ready for their greatest adventures! The Amazing Race aired its first season in September 2001 — and has had its fair share of shocking moments in the decades since. The CBS game show follows teams of two as they race around the world completing various tasks and mental challenges in hopes of winning $1 million. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, the reality series has earned 13 Primetime Emmy Awards (10 of which were in the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program category). Ahead of the season 32 premiere in October 2020, the New Zealand native officially logged one million miles traveled throughout the series.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 1

Thony and her sister-in-law Fiona are cleaning up at a party, and a guy named Stevie sexually harasses Thony. Fiona punches him, and he falls. Thony panics and uses her doctor's training to save his life. Even though Thony is desperate for money for her son Luca's donor treatment, they...
TV SERIES
film-book.com

THE CLEANING LADY: Season 1, Episode 1: TNT Plot Synopsis, Director, & Air Date [Fox]

The Cleaning Lady TNT Plot Synopsis, Director, and Air Date. Fox‘s The Cleaning Lady: Season 1, Episode 1: TNT plot synopsis, director, and air date have been released. The Cleaning Lady stars Elodie Yung, Adan Canto, Eva De Dominici, Vincent Piazza, Ivo Nandi, Phillip Garcia, Michelle Campbell, Martha Millan, Joseph Garcia, Nicole Butler, Valentino LaSalle, and Sebastien LaSalle.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

FOX’s The Cleaning Lady is a Melodramatic Mess

The first new drama of the year drops on FOX tonight and it’s a cautionary tale for other TV creators as to how not to deploy manipulative tropes and thinly drawn characters through a potentially engaging thriller. The concept here isn’t bad but the execution is another story as the writers pull out all the stops to manipulate the emotions of their viewers in ways that alternate between annoying and exploitative. I always find it a little cheap when TV writers put kids in jeopardy—it’s an easy way to pull at the heartstrings—and “The Cleaning Lady” doubles down in its first few episodes, presenting us with one who needs a life-saving medical procedure and another who might be deported. Even worse, issues like immigration and social imbalance are treated like window dressing here instead of anything that the writers want to genuinely explore. Only the central performance holds it together at all, but even her notable screen presence can’t clean up the mess that the writers keep throwing at her.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? The season 20 future

Is Family Guy new tonight on Fox? Are you going to have a chance to dive further into season 20? Within this article we’ll dive further into that subject — and then also look ahead. So where should we begin here? Do we have some great news to...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Season 33 schedule ahead

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Are we going to have a chance to see a new episode the day after Christmas? Just as you would imagine, there are a number of things to get into in this piece!. So where should we start? We suppose the best thing...
TV SERIES
WOLF

9-1-1 Lonestar Returns and The Cleaning Lady premieres Monday night on FOX56

Texas is in for a wild winter on the Season Premiere of 9-1-1 LoneStar tonight at 8 PM. Hit drama series 9-1-1: LONE STAR, starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, is back with all-new rescues. In the upcoming third season, after the events of the second season finale, the 126 is shut down and the crew is dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin with an ice storm, causing widespread chaos. Can Capt. Owen Strand and Capt. Tommy Vega not only save the city, but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Is season 5 hiatus over?

Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Are you going to be seeing Matt Czuchry and the rest of the cast back on the air?. We should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way now: Even though Our Kind of People is back on the air tonight (as are many other shows across the board), there is no good news for The Resident. This show will remain off the air until February, which does give the cast and crew plenty of time to piece together a few more episodes.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. Shiva Negar, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Eva De Dominici recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up. After a run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Is a Rocky but Moving Look at Immigration and Crime: TV Review

Credit where due: There’s something admirable about “The Cleaning Lady’s” attempt to use the tools of genre to illuminate the plight of undocumented immigrants. Fox’s new drama series, based on Argentina’s “La Chica Que Limpia,” centers on Thony (Élodie Yung), a Cambodian doctor who, having emigrated to the U.S., finds herself ensnared in the world of organized crime. Soon enough, she’s balancing trying to find medical care for her son — the reason she came to the States in the first place — with life as a cleaner picking up the aftermath of mob activity.
TV SERIES

