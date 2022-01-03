Greg and Audra Uncover Clues for Tonight’s Premiere of “The Cleaning Lady” on Fox

The first new drama of the year drops on FOX tonight and it’s a cautionary tale for other TV creators as to how not to deploy manipulative tropes and thinly drawn characters through a potentially engaging thriller. The concept here isn’t bad but the execution is another story as the writers pull out all the stops to manipulate the emotions of their viewers in ways that alternate between annoying and exploitative. I always find it a little cheap when TV writers put kids in jeopardy—it’s an easy way to pull at the heartstrings—and “The Cleaning Lady” doubles down in its first few episodes, presenting us with one who needs a life-saving medical procedure and another who might be deported. Even worse, issues like immigration and social imbalance are treated like window dressing here instead of anything that the writers want to genuinely explore. Only the central performance holds it together at all, but even her notable screen presence can’t clean up the mess that the writers keep throwing at her.

