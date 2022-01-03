ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19 Case Numbers Surge Due to Omicron Variant

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerous schools districts announced they would shift to remote learning for the first week of the new year as students return...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Anthony Fauci Claims Americans' Life Without Strict Measures Could Start Within Months Despite COVID-19 Omicron Variant Cases Surge in US

Despite a steep increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the country's top infectious disease expert warned on Wednesday that a transition to living without tight pandemic safeguards might begin in "months." Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, spoke of living with a virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Remote Learning#Johns Hopkins University#Icu
hotnewhiphop.com

Scientists Discover New COVID Variant With 46 Mutations

COVID continues to make its rounds. After the announcement of the latest two variants Delta and Omicron (Omarion, if you will), a new variant has been found in France. According to reports a new variant named “IHU," appears to have 46 mutations. The new variant is believed to be more infectious than the Omicron, despite the surge of new cases.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 59,487 new cases; Miami-Dade has second-highest case rate in U.S.

Florida reported 59,487 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Miami-Dade County rose to have the second-highest rate of new cases of any other county in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s average for daily cases has set a new record every day for 11 consecutive days, soaring to 55,383 as of Wednesday. Miami-Dade County’s average daily case rate of ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Jump Again In Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – More than 8,400 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19, as the total continues increasing by hundreds of patients a day, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed 8,406 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 7,647 on Wednesday and 6,914 on Tuesday. The number of patients with COVID-19 has surged as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has raced through the state. As another comparison, the federal agency reported on Dec. 6 that 1,298 Florida inpatients had COVID-19. Also, Thursday’s data showed that 935 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 843 on Wednesday. (©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Nears 30%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland contends with rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, the percentage of residents testing positive is approaching 30%, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health. Data released Thursday shows 3,172 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 54 patients since Wednesday. Infections rose by 12,735, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 788,965 since the start of the pandemic. At least 11,809 residents have died of COVID-19 after the state recorded 54 new deaths. The statewide positivity rate rose to 29.98%, a 1.42% increase in the past 24 hours. That’s compared to 26.88% on...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy