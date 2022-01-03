Covid-19 Case Numbers Surge Due to Omicron Variant

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – More than 8,400 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19, as the total continues increasing by hundreds of patients a day, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed 8,406 hospital inpatients had COVID-19, up from 7,647 on Wednesday and 6,914 on Tuesday. The number of patients with COVID-19 has surged as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has raced through the state. As another comparison, the federal agency reported on Dec. 6 that 1,298 Florida inpatients had COVID-19. Also, Thursday’s data showed that 935 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 843 on Wednesday. (©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

