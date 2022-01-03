ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

No Winners Yet…Powerball Jackpot Now Reaches $540 Million

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Powerball drawing of the new year resulted in a roll over jackpot of around $540 million for tonight....

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
CBS San Francisco

Lottery Frenzy Builds as Powerball Jackpot Hits Estimated $630M Wednesday

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Lottery officials in Sacramento announced that Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $630 million hours ahead of the drawing. Officials said the Powerball sequence began at $20 million nearly three months ago on Wednesday, October 6. The prize has rolled over 39 times so far, growing to the current jackpot. The prize stood at $540 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing. The advertised jackpot for Wednesday night started at $575 million and has been increased twice — the most recent to $630 million — due to high interest and strong sales across the country. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
wfxb.com

Two People Woke Up a Little Richer This Morning After Winning the Powerball

Two people woke up a little richer this morning after hitting the jackpot on last night’s $632.6 million Powerball drawing. The winning tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin and matched all six numbers: 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball: 17. The winners will split the jackpot which is the 7th largest in Powerball history bringing home $316.3 million or $225.1 million in cash pre tax. More than 3 million other tickets won prizes on the drawing ranging from $4 to $2 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy