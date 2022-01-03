No Winners Yet…Powerball Jackpot Now Reaches $540 Million

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Lottery officials in Sacramento announced that Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $630 million hours ahead of the drawing. Officials said the Powerball sequence began at $20 million nearly three months ago on Wednesday, October 6. The prize has rolled over 39 times so far, growing to the current jackpot. The prize stood at $540 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing. The advertised jackpot for Wednesday night started at $575 million and has been increased twice — the most recent to $630 million — due to high interest and strong sales across the country. The...

