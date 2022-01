The problem with building a reputation as an unscrupulous troll is that when you put a foot wrong, you’ll never be allowed to forget it. So it goes with election-denier and snowstorm-dodger Ted Cruz, who this week made the astonishing faux pas of describing the deadly 6 January riot at the Capitol as an act of “terrorism”. Of course, the self-described conservatives furious at him for doing so seem to have forgotten that he used the same word multiple times last January as the dust cleared. Nonetheless, by daring to use it this week, just as Democrats (and a...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO