Local leaders are reacting to the updated coronavirus guidelines that could mean shorter time in isolation and quarantine for some. According to the CDC's newest recommendation that came out Monday, people who test positive for the coronavirus and are asymptomatic should spend five days in isolation followed by five days of strict masking. Unvaccinated and unboosted people exposed to the virus should quarantine for five days followed by five days of masking. People that are boosted and within six months of completing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or within two months of completing the Johnson&Johnson only need to mask for 10 days without quarantining.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO