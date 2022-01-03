Fight for short-term leasing in Grapevine continues

The fight between some Grapevine homeowners and others wanting to lease their homes out for short terms is still alive.

An ordinance currently bans those rentals you know as Airbnb and Vrbo. Homeowners say they don't want those rentals next door to them, citing an increase in crime and noise complaints. The renters say it isn't up to the city.

Patrick Sutton is an attorney representing the renters and says leasing is a fundamental right.

"The bundle of rights you get when you buy includes leasing, always has, and has always included leasing for short periods because owners get to decide to whom and how long they lease their land," Sutton said.

The City of Grapevine still has the option of appealing to the Texas Supreme court. If it does not, the case goes back to a trial judge in Tarrant County.

