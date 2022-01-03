ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

VIDEO: Mason Sees And Hears 800 Horsepower In An El Camino

By Mason Dixon
myq105.com
 4 days ago

Welcome to Car Conversations with Mason Dixon! Each episode will bring you up close and personal with something Mason loves… Cars! He’ll show you some special wheels, some are classics, some...

myq105.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

2500-Horsepower Dodge Daytona Is A Tribute To The Original

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.
CARS
Motorious

Stolen Classic Ford Truck Recovered

We always hate hearing about stolen classic and collectable cars. That might sound like a surprise to some since we cover them so much, but we do so to spread the word. The hope is that we will help readers be more aware of the need to secure their rides. There’s also the chance someone will recognize a stolen vehicle and it will be recovered. For that reason we’re happy to give coverage to this story out of Tulsa County, Oklahoma where a classic Ford pickup was stolen and then returned.
Robb Report

120 C8 Corvettes Damaged by the Kentucky Tornado Will Be Demolished

Dozens of Chevrolet C8 Corvettes may have survived a tornado last month, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of danger. In fact, about 120 examples of the iconic sports car are now scheduled to be demolished, according to Jalopnik. The vehicles, which were damaged when a catastrophic tornado hit Kentucky and five other states last month, will reportedly be scrapped to ensure no defective cars end up on the road. The cars were damaged when a massive tornado struck the General Motors’s plant where the C8 Corvette is built in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Although the toll of the deadly tornado was worse...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Robb Report

Chevy’s All-Electric Silverado Pickup Is Here: Everything We Know

The Chevrolet versus Ford debate is finally ready for the electric revolution. On Wednesday, Chevy finally unveiled its answer to the all-electric F-150 Lightning—the Silverado EV. While both brands have released battery-powered vehicles before—including one of the more popular EVs currently on the market—this is the first time they’ve released electrified models that that will be in direct competition with one another (along with other electric pickups, like the much-delayed Tesla Cybertruck). You’ll get to decide which side you’re on sooner rather than later, too. The F-150 Lightning, which arrives later this year, will make it to market first, but the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Camino#Horsepower#Vehicles
Robb Report

This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing Could Fetch $9 Million at Auction

There are cars. There are classic cars. And there are really classic cars. And then, in that tiny category, there are the “Holy cow, I don’t believe it” classic cars. If you’re after the latter, keep reading. RM Sotheby’s is offering an incredibly rare and award-winning 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing at The Arizona Biltmore on January 27. The road-ready production model is fashioned after the marque’s 1952 track assailant, the W194, and maintains its lightweight aluminum exterior in a silver-gray metallic. Known as chassis number 5500332, the coupe is number 13 of just 24 Alloy Gullwings that were produced...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy