VIDEO: Mason Sees And Hears 800 Horsepower In An El Camino

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO