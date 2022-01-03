VIDEO: Mason Sees And Hears 800 Horsepower In An El Camino

The Chevrolet versus Ford debate is finally ready for the electric revolution.
On Wednesday, Chevy finally unveiled its answer to the all-electric F-150 Lightning—the Silverado EV. While both brands have released battery-powered vehicles before—including one of the more popular EVs currently on the market—this is the first time they’ve released electrified models that that will be in direct competition with one another (along with other electric pickups, like the much-delayed Tesla Cybertruck). You’ll get to decide which side you’re on sooner rather than later, too. The F-150 Lightning, which arrives later this year, will make it to market first, but the...
