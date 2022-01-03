Apple stands alone as market cap hits record $3 trillion

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Stocks ended a rough week, with money flowing out of growth stocks and into value stocks as Treasury yields surged across the board. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell for a fourth straight session Friday, concluding its worst week since February, as investors reconsidered high-flying tech stocks as rates rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year yield hit 1.8% intraday Friday before ending at 1.77%, jumping 27 basis points for the week. The final catalyst was the December employment report, which showed tight labor market conditions with a slowdown in hiring and strong wage gains. The report reaffirmed expectations for the Federal Reserve to be more assertive in normalizing policy. For the week, the Nasdaq plunged 4.5% and the S&P 500 sank 1.8%, while the Dow Jones was off only 0.3%. But the S&P closed just above its 50-day moving average, a key technical reading that has attracted dip buying in the past.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO