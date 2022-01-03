ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple stands alone as market cap hits record $3 trillion

By Rex Crum
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a historic day for the U.S. stock market as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), became the first company in history to reach a valuation of $3 trillion. Apple (AAPL) crossed its latest market cap milestone in afternoon trading Monday, as its shares climbed almost 3% to $182.88 a piece. Apple (AAPL) shares...

Capital One, Cummins, Kinder Morgan tick higher after CNBC pump

Capital One (NYSE:COF) rose 3%, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) advanced 1.3% and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) gained 1.4% after CNBC commentators pitched the stocks earlier. CNBC commentator Shannon Saccocia promoted Cummins (CMI) as a long, while Pete Najarian pitched Capital One (COF) and Kinder Morgan (KMI). Najarian highlighted KMI's February $18 calls. "I...
Jefferies upgrades The Trade Desk to among top Internet picks

Though paring some earlier gains, The Trade Desk (TTD +0.7%) is higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy, making it a top pick among large-cap Internet-exposed companies. The company is the best pure-play approach to the shift to programmatic ads, the firm says, with "deep relationships and a scalable...
Energy ETFs XLE & VDE hit record trading highs

Broad spectrum energy exchange traded funds Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) top all-time highs in today’s trading session. XLE has touched $61.40 a share, and VDE touched $85.66 a share. XLE and VDE both have received support from the recent rise in crude...
This Is Historically A Bad Time To Buy Apple

I'd be shocked if you weren't laughing at the title of this article, but many times it pays to look the other way from the crowd. I'm not a (direct) investor in Apple and therefore don't hold a biased opinion. I've just written some articles on Apple and follow the stock closely, so I thought I'd chime in again like I did last time when I called Apple a historically rare buying opportunity.
Why did Etsy stock go down today? Tech firm gives up Needham-linked gains

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) declined sharply on Friday, one day after Needham named it its top stock for 2022. Analyst Anna Andreeva said she expects the Brooklyn, New York-based e-commerce firm to power through the post-pandemic period "for the foreseeable future." She also said that while the House of Brands portfolio is...
Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Stocks ended a rough week, with money flowing out of growth stocks and into value stocks as Treasury yields surged across the board. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell for a fourth straight session Friday, concluding its worst week since February, as investors reconsidered high-flying tech stocks as rates rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year yield hit 1.8% intraday Friday before ending at 1.77%, jumping 27 basis points for the week. The final catalyst was the December employment report, which showed tight labor market conditions with a slowdown in hiring and strong wage gains. The report reaffirmed expectations for the Federal Reserve to be more assertive in normalizing policy. For the week, the Nasdaq plunged 4.5% and the S&P 500 sank 1.8%, while the Dow Jones was off only 0.3%. But the S&P closed just above its 50-day moving average, a key technical reading that has attracted dip buying in the past.
Hot Stocks: LMND rebounds; DISCA jumps on merger hype; RBLX China app; PRVA drops

Buzz surrounding a couple of pending and potential M&A deals impacted trading in Friday's intraday period. A rebound in Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) pulled Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) higher, as the companies' stock-based deal to merge is set to close later this year. Meanwhile, reports around a possible divestiture and an analyst upgrade gave...
ARK Innovation ETF: The Strategy Is Dead

The ARK Innovation ETF received a lot of attention in the COVID-19 era as its "innovator stock" strategy outperformed as the pandemic raged. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is off to a rough start in 2022. Down 6.91% year-to-date as of this writing, it’s really taking a beating. 2021 was one of the fund’s worst years ever, as it under-performed the NASDAQ by a wide margin. Last year, some of the sheen came off the “COVID-19 winner” stocks that Cathie Wood invested heavily in, leading to major losses. Even with Tesla (TSLA) rallying 49% in 2021, ARKK still fell 33%. That fact speaks to a true bloodbath in ARKK’s less well publicized holdings, some of which truly got hammered. Stocks like Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 80% top to bottom, due to investors pivoting to value stocks and dumping growth stocks.
