Tie Herd Sire's Price to What It Delivers Genetically

U.S. winter wheat prices headed to Christmas on a bullish note, trading above $8.00 and not far from their highest prices of the year. In the final week of 2021, however, March Chicago wheat fell lower in four of the five trading days, losing 44 cents as it finished at $7.70 3/4, managing to stay only slight above its 100-day average at $7.69. Fundamentally, USDA has estimated ending stocks of SRW wheat at 93 million bushels (mb), their second lowest level in 14 years. Normally, that would be tight enough to keep prices well supported through winter. But the one thing we don't know is if end users have satisfied their buying needs for the season. Technically speaking, the trend remains up, but a close below the December low of $7.51, if it happened, would confirm the end of Chicago wheat's uptrend.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO