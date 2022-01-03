ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Tie Herd Sire's Price to What It Delivers Genetically

By Becky Mills
dtnpf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's hard not to get sticker shock when purebred bulls are going for $10,000 to $12,000 a pop. On the flip side, it is hard not to get caught up in the excitement and competition of a bull sale and suddenly find yourself way over budget. Exactly how much...

www.dtnpf.com

Related
dtnpf.com

DTN Weekly Average DDG Price Pushes Higher

OMAHA (DTN) -- The DTN average price for domestic distillers dried grains (DDG) from 34 locations reporting for the week ended Jan. 6 was $207 per ton, up $8 per ton on average versus one week ago. DDG prices continue to push higher as soybean meal remains expensive, sending feeders to the DDG market.
INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Best of the Rest of 2021's Top Ag Stories

OMAHA (DTN) -- From pandemic-related supply-chain issues to destructive storms, cybersecurity breaches and a change of leadership in the White House, 2021 had more than its fair share of big stories. But those weren't the only things that happened last year. Beyond the major events that dominated the headlines last...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Sale Barns Ready for Large Receipts After Holiday Hiatus

As the market trailed through December, we were all ready to soak up the holiday festivities and enjoy a day or two of Christmas bliss, but now that we've made it to the new year, the market is equally as anxious to get back to a normal pace and see what 2022 has to offer.
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

What’s goin on with land prices right now?

It’s been exciting times in the agricultural land market with more farms being placed on the market and new buyers coming in. “What started as a gradual strengthening of sales prices last fall escalated into aggressive bidding the past five months to generate new highs in prices paid for farmland in many areas. Prices for good-quality farmland are up 15 to 35 percent depending on the location,” said Randy Dickhut, senior vice president of real estate operations with Farmers National Company.
AGRICULTURE
FOX2Now

What is Omicron’s impact on reaching herd immunity?

ST. LOUIS – With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant through St. Louis and beyond, are we any closer to reaching herd immunity and transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic? An infectious disease expert says there is reason to hope, but it is still too early to know.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dtnpf.com

Corn, Soybean, Wheat and Cotton Prices to Remain Strong in 2022

STARKVILLE, Miss. (DTN) -- Corn, soybean, wheat and cotton prices are expected to remain high in 2022 thanks to good demand, moderate supplies and weather-related production fears. Despite skyrocketing input costs -- namely fertilizer -- good profit potential exists for commodities during the current marketing year and into the next,...
STARKVILLE, MS
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is up 1 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 7 1/2 cents, March KC wheat is down 16 1/2 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 15 1/2 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 20 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 145.41 points and February crude oil is up $1.38 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.120 and February gold is down $37.00 per ounce. Wheat markets have barely lifted their heads, with Minneapolis and KC leading the major losses. The soy complex remains down for the day but has rallied sharply from the lows. While export sales were dismal for wheat, soybeans, products and corn, the underlying bullish backdrop is South America's declining yield potential. Extreme heat and dryness will continue over the next 10 days, with some moisture over the weekend.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetics#Sire#Livestock#Cattle#Usher Land And Timber
dtnpf.com

Anhydrous, 10-34-0 Led Fertilizer Prices Up

OMAHA (DTN) -- Retail fertilizer prices continue to rise but at smaller percentages, according to prices for the last week of December 2021. Only two fertilizers were up a considerable amount. DTN designates a substantial move as anything 5% or more. Leading the way higher was anhydrous, up 9% from...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

US Wheat Prices Dive in Final Week Of 2021

U.S. winter wheat prices headed to Christmas on a bullish note, trading above $8.00 and not far from their highest prices of the year. In the final week of 2021, however, March Chicago wheat fell lower in four of the five trading days, losing 44 cents as it finished at $7.70 3/4, managing to stay only slight above its 100-day average at $7.69. Fundamentally, USDA has estimated ending stocks of SRW wheat at 93 million bushels (mb), their second lowest level in 14 years. Normally, that would be tight enough to keep prices well supported through winter. But the one thing we don't know is if end users have satisfied their buying needs for the season. Technically speaking, the trend remains up, but a close below the December low of $7.51, if it happened, would confirm the end of Chicago wheat's uptrend.
AGRICULTURE
