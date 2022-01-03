First-ever health survey of NYC Native American residents reveals inequities

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A first-ever study was conducted by the New York City Health Department to call attention to the conditions of over 100,000 Native Americans/Indigenous Peoples who live in the five boroughs.

“For the first time in the Health Department’s recorded history, public health information about COVID-19 was released in languages Indigenous to the Americas. Local community leaders provided interpretation in 12 Indigenous languages for virtual community conversations about the COVID-19 vaccines,” the analysis said.

The Native American-Indigenous population and groups in the city include peoples of Quichua, Nahua, Mixtec, Garifuna, K’iche, and Mam and the Red de Pueblos Transnacionales, representing migrants from Mexico.

According to the study, "existing health, economic and other forms of inequities have converged during the COVID-19 pandemic to increase risk of exposure, infection, and death among Indigenous peoples."

The data was taken from the years 2013-2017 and revealed that fewer Native Americans obtained a high school degree than the city average.

Photo credit NYC.gov

The report also showed that a higher percentage suffered from poverty and unemployment, while fewer had health insurance coverage and used more of their income to cover rent as well.

Health issues such as high blood pressure and diabetes were also more prevalent among Indigenous Peoples than other racial/ethnic groups or the citywide average.

There was also a higher percentage of Native Americans that reported heavy drinking of alcohol, consuming sugary drinks, or being overweight/obese.

“Some health outcomes among Indigenous peoples of the Americas in NYC are comparable to those seen among other communities of color in NYC that have been negatively impacted by structural and institutional racism,” the report said.

Recently, the city Board of Health recently declared structural racism that includes acts against Indigenous Peoples a public health crisis that needs to be addressed.