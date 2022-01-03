ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

First-ever health survey of NYC Native American residents reveals inequities

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMKT5_0dbkxyR000

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A first-ever study was conducted by the New York City Health Department to call attention to the conditions of over 100,000 Native Americans/Indigenous Peoples who live in the five boroughs.

“For the first time in the Health Department’s recorded history, public health information about COVID-19 was released in languages Indigenous to the Americas. Local community leaders provided interpretation in 12 Indigenous languages for virtual community conversations about the COVID-19 vaccines,” the analysis said.

The Native American-Indigenous population and groups in the city include peoples of Quichua, Nahua, Mixtec, Garifuna, K’iche, and Mam and the Red de Pueblos Transnacionales, representing migrants from Mexico.

According to the study, "existing health, economic and other forms of inequities have converged during the COVID-19 pandemic to increase risk of exposure, infection, and death among Indigenous peoples."

The data was taken from the years 2013-2017 and revealed that fewer Native Americans obtained a high school degree than the city average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqpjZ_0dbkxyR000
Photo credit NYC.gov

The report also showed that a higher percentage suffered from poverty and unemployment, while fewer had health insurance coverage and used more of their income to cover rent as well.

Health issues such as high blood pressure and diabetes were also more prevalent among Indigenous Peoples than other racial/ethnic groups or the citywide average.

There was also a higher percentage of Native Americans that reported heavy drinking of alcohol, consuming sugary drinks, or being overweight/obese.

“Some health outcomes among Indigenous peoples of the Americas in NYC are comparable to those seen among other communities of color in NYC that have been negatively impacted by structural and institutional racism,” the report said.

Recently, the city Board of Health recently declared structural racism that includes acts against Indigenous Peoples a public health crisis that needs to be addressed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
whatsupmag.com

Distribution Plan for 200,000 Rapid At-Home COVID Tests Announced

County will provide 100,000 tests to Anne Arundel County Public Schools; remaining tests to be distributed through equity-based channels. Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health (DOH) announced plans for the distribution of 200,000 rapid at-home COVID tests, including an allocation of 100,000 for Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS). The remainder will be distributed through a variety of equity-based channels, to help provide kits to residents and communities that have faced barriers to accessing kits through traditional means.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
BBC

Smoking rates highlight Bristol's health inequalities

Bristol's smoking rates have highlighted "entrenched" health inequalities, a report has found. Christina Gray, the city's director of public health, said declining smoking rates had exposed "big inequalities" between rich and poor. There is a "wide variation" of smoking rates, with it "concentrated among more disadvantaged communities and groups". She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecity.nyc

Health: Trends to Watch for the Future of NYC

The start of 2022 marks a point of transition between Bill de Blasio’s eight years in charge of New York City and the arrival of Mayor Eric Adams. A mostly new City Council also just took office. Beginning today, THE CITY is giving New York City a checkup by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indianapolis Recorder

Year in Review: COVID-19 unveiled the many faces of health inequity

Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, there are still a lot of unanswered questions and uncertainty about what the future holds. But along the way, COVID-19 has handed society the biggest natural experiment in health and economic equity — and social scientists say the scorecard is far from stellar.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AMA

Variations in mortality data show health inequity isn’t inevitable

Collecting data is an important part of achieving health equity. Acting on that data is even more important. AMA Moving Medicine highlights innovation and the emerging issues that impact physicians and public health today. This point was made at an Institute of Medicine of Chicago program by Fernando De Maio,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Racism#Nyc Native American#The Health Department#The Native American#Mixtec#Garifuna#Fewer Native Americans#Indigenous Peoples#The City Board Of Health
CBS Chicago

Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady Says Department Is Doing Everything It Can To Ease Concerns About School Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday that her department is working to assuage concerns about COVID-19 safety in schools – with teachers having voted to go to remote learning and classes having been canceled for the day as a result. Arwady and other city officials have insisted the data say schools are safe, but numbers also show how rapidly COVID-19 has been spreading with the Omicron variant now dominant. CBS 2’s Irika Sargent asked Arwady how her department is working to ease teachers’ concerns about being in the classroom and make them feel...
CHICAGO, IL
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
csmng.com

Housing residents have voice through survey

FORT CARSON, Colo. — I would like to take a moment and ask you to please complete the 2022 Army Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey that will start on Tuesday and run through Feb. 24. The Army wants to hear directly from you on what you value most about on-post housing as well as the issues, concerns, and recommendations to make it better. This is the most important survey we do all year, and your feedback influences how Fort Carson Family Homes supports our Soldiers and Families in the future.
FORT CARSON, CO
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy