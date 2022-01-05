Man arrested after motorcyclist shot and killed on Skibo Road in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police have made an arrest after a motorcyclist was shot and killed Monday afternoon on Skibo Road near Cliffdale Road in an apparent road-rage incident.

Police said the incident happened about 12:30 p.m. Officers said it appeared the driver of a truck and the motorcyclist were engaged in a disturbance leading up to the shooting.

The motorcyclist, who was identified Monday evening as 32-year-old Stephen Addison of Alson Road in Fayetteville, was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck fled the scene.

Police said Monday evening that Roger Dale Nobles, 51, of Auburn Street, was arrested at his home.

Nobles was charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail with no bond.

Fayetteville Police said the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.

According to a friend, Addison was coming home from the gym when he was shot two miles away from his home.

The friend told ABC11 on Tuesday that Addison, a father of three and an Army veteran, wasn't the type of person that started trouble or would get into arguments with people.

It's still not clear what provoked the shooting.