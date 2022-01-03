ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea's presidential candidate announces NFT fundraise

By Kollen Post
Cover picture for the articleThe leading candidate for the South Korean presidency has announced a fundraiser based on non-fungible tokens. Per the Korea Times' report, Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party's candidate in the 2022 presidential elections, will be giving NFTs to donors to his...

Crypto politics heats up with upcoming presidential elections 2022 in South Korea

2021 was a year of political turmoil for crypto businesses in South Korea. After several regulatory shakeups, the country is finally ready to tax digital assets from 2023. With that, South Korea is going in for its presidential elections in March 2022. Meanwhile, as per local reports, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) has become the world’s first political party to issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the upcoming elections. As part of the fundraising campaign, presidential candidate Lee Jae-Myung’s campaign committee explained that NFTs will be used as bonds. This essentially means that crypto donations will be accepted and receipts will be handed out as NFTs.
