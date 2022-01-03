South Korea's presidential candidate announces NFT fundraise

2021 was a year of political turmoil for crypto businesses in South Korea. After several regulatory shakeups, the country is finally ready to tax digital assets from 2023. With that, South Korea is going in for its presidential elections in March 2022. Meanwhile, as per local reports, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) has become the world’s first political party to issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the upcoming elections. As part of the fundraising campaign, presidential candidate Lee Jae-Myung’s campaign committee explained that NFTs will be used as bonds. This essentially means that crypto donations will be accepted and receipts will be handed out as NFTs.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO