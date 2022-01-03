South Korea's presidential candidate announces NFT fundraise

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Yoon Suk-yeol," created with DeepBrain AI's AI Human solution, has appeared at the inauguration ceremony of the People's Power Party Central Election Countermeasures Committee held at the Olympic Gymnastics Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul on the 6th, drawing attention from the crowd. On a big screen, AI Yun Suk-yeol said, "Are you surprised that I resemble candidate Yoon so much?" without any abnormality perfectly imitating Candidate Yoon. In the video, AI Yoon Suk-yeol also expressed his bold aspirations, saying, "I will visit the people everywhere, from east to west." As the avatar of Candidate Yoon, he is going to campaign in a place where it is difficult for him to personally visit.
Comments / 0