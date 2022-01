EUGENE, Ore. — Wilson Love has been named the new head strength and conditioning coach for the Oregon football program, the UO athletic department announced on Friday. “Wilson has a strong commitment to supporting student-athletes and as well as a track record of helping them develop to their highest potential in all areas,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said. “We look forward to his considerable impact on our football student-athletes and program and are excited to welcome him to the Oregon family.”

EUGENE, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO