C.J. Stroud sets stage for second Heisman campaign with record-breaking Rose Bowl

LSU football’s new headman Brian Kelly was in the booth Wednesday night as the Tigers took on the Kansas State Wildcats. LSU did not have the ending to the season they would have liked as they fell to the Wildcats 42-20. The Tigers fought hard and did what they could to remain competitive in a game despite having to start senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin at quarterback due to COVID-related issues.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO