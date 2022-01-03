ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
C.J. Stroud sets stage for second Heisman campaign with record-breaking Rose Bowl

By Jeremy Birmingham
 4 days ago

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud set...

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
Jim Harbaugh reportedly telling recruits he’s entertaining NFL offers

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly telling recruits he is entertaining NFL offers. Fresh off a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be turning his attention to the NFL. According to Sam Webb of 247Sports, Harbaugh is reportedly...
Alabama vs. Georgia: What Bill O'Brien said ahead of the national title game

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien spoke to the media Wednesday in Lucas Oil Stadium. The Crimson Tide will face the Georgia Bulldogs for the national title game Monday night. Below is everything O’Brien said during his media availability, via ASAP Sports. Q. Just as a general rule of...
Bears make decision on former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields

A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
Joe Burrow opts out of Week 18 and everyone made the same joke

Kirk Herbstreit caught a lot of heat last weekend when he said “I think this era of player just doesn’t love football” to punctuate the rise in college football players who opt out of bowl games in order to avoid injury and prepare for the more important NFL draft.
4-star cornerback Jahlil Florence down to five schools

After Oregon’s coaching change, San Diego (Lincoln) cornerback Jahlil Florence decided to wait out the Early Signing Period and re-assess his options. Now, with a little less than a month until the February signing period, Florence has a new list of top schools. The four-star, who ranks No. 151...
Desmond Howard believes Jim Harbaugh stays at Michigan amid NFL rumors

Heisman Trophy winner, Super Bowl MVP, ESPN College GameDay commentator and Michigan alum Desmond Howard believes Jim Harbaugh will stay in Ann Arbor as rumors heat up about a potential return to the NFL. Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are back and “real” according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman....
QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
Brian Kelly reveals biggest draw about LSU football

LSU football’s new headman Brian Kelly was in the booth Wednesday night as the Tigers took on the Kansas State Wildcats. LSU did not have the ending to the season they would have liked as they fell to the Wildcats 42-20. The Tigers fought hard and did what they could to remain competitive in a game despite having to start senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin at quarterback due to COVID-related issues.
Wan'Dale Robinson makes huge announcement about football future

Kentucky learned on Wednesday that they would be without one of their top talents at receiver next season as Wan’Dale Robinson announced his future plans. The junior receiver announced via a video on Wednesday that he was declaring for the draft and would not be returning to Kentucky for another season.
3-star EDGE Jack Pyburn decommits from Minnesota

Jacksonville The Bolles School three-star EDGE Jack Pyburn has decommitted from Minnesota, announcing the news Thursday on his Twitter account. “I would like to thank Coach Fleck and the Minnesota staff for beleiving in me,” Pyburn wrote in a statement. “I have decided it is in my best interest at this time to Decommit from the University of Minnesota and explore all of my options in the next month and make sure I am making the right decision for me.”
