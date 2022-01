For the last few weeks, the debate has been which of the two top edge rushers should be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. On the one hand, there’s former No. 1 overall recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was very effective in college at Oregon but didn’t always have the production and battled injuries as a junior. On the other, there’s Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, a senior who had a breakout campaign in 2021.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO