Public Health

“Vaxxed and boosted” Whoopi Goldberg absent from ‘The View’ after testing positive for COVID-19

ktbb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday's installment of ABC's The View, co-host Joy Behar announced that Whoopi Goldberg wouldn't be appearing on the show for a spell, after testing positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break. "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild," Behar assured the audience, adding...

ktbb.com

Related
OK! Magazine

'The View' In Turmoil: In Dire Need Of Republican Co-Host, No-One Will Join Because Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Are Allegedly Bullies On Set

Producers at The View are reportedly struggling to find the perfect fit for a permanent Republican panelist to sit alongside the liberal hosts. The ongoing search to fill the right-wing spot left by Meghan McCain— who departed the show over the summer — has hit a snag as the show continues to test out a wide range of conservative fill-ins into the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Sunny Hostin
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis “Could Have Been Much Worse”

After the announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View. Goldberg explained that she had already begun distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She later learned that she was positive when she tested before returning to The View after holiday break. “It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it.” She added, “It’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vulture

Bari Weiss Is One of The View’s Potential Meghan McCain Replacements

The monkey’s paw that Joy Behar keeps on her nightstand to hold her reading glasses just curled a gnarled finger. According to Politico’s Playbook newsletter, ABC’s The View is still shopping around for a conservative co-chair to replace Meghan McCain. Sources say View mainstays Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin are tired of the revolving door of conservative substitute teachers popping in for short stints. The show has already tried Condoleezza Rice and Alyssa Farah, among others. And apparently McCain has really, really hard shoes to fill. A spokesperson for The View told Vulture that in 2022, the show will “continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women. “We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the New Year,” the statement concludes. A spokesperson also confirmed that among upcoming the show’s Rent-the-Runway of less-left-leaning voices is Farah, Lisa Ling (who co-hosted the show from 1999 to 2002), and Bari Weiss.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas#Abc Audio#Egot#Facetime
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, “Feeling Good” In Isolation

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home. Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.” Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!” The popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Drops Out of ‘The 355’ Virtual Press Day

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis which forced the star to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.” Nyong’o shared news of her test results on social media, tweeting, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness.” The actor added the hashtag “#StayMaskedAndVaxxed” at the end of her message. Prior to testing positive, Nyong’o intended to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shine My Crown

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for Covid-19: ‘Stay Masked and Vaxxed’

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o is urging everyone to get vaccinated and to wear their masks, after she tested positive for Covid-19. “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness,” she tweeted along with the hashtag #StayMaskedAndVaxxed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ktbb.com

Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis and more mourn the late Sidney Poitier

Hollywood is mourning the passing of the legendary Sidney Poitier, who died Friday. He was 94. Poitier became the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor, in 1964 for his role in Lilies of the Field. He is also remembered for starring in A Raisin in the Sun, To Sir, with Love, In the Heat of the Night, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and many more classic films.
TYLER, TX
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Ashley Graham Just Gave Birth to Twin Boys 2 Years After Welcoming Her 1st Child With Her Husband

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
CELEBRITIES

