At long last, Cobra Kai has returned to Netflix with its fourth season, finally showing fans the next chapter in the beloved Karate Kid story. The latest season of the series is all about the preparation for the next All-Valley Under-18 Karate Tournament, with longtime rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence putting aside their differences in order to defeat John Kreese. With the tournament taking up fan attention heading into the season, Cobra Kai was able to surprise everyone by bringing back two characters who haven't been seen in quite a while.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO