New opportunities for affordable housing development and oversight in Austin have opened for both nonprofits and city residents. City funding for nonprofits interested in buying land and building new affordable projects is now available through Austin's Community Acquisition Program. Funding is reserved for nonprofits that have a history in affordable housing development, leasing and sales in the city, and will be provided through both forgivable and non-forgivable loans at 0% interest.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO