The search for Nevaeh Kingbird, a missing 15-year-old girl from Bemidji, continues, but as it does, police are finding false information on social media regarding the search. The Bemidji Police Department reported that they were recently made aware of a social media post indicating Kingbird was abducted on the “north end” of Bemidji by an African American male driving a vehicle with Louisiana license plates. Their team of detectives, with the help from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, followed this lead and determined that the information was from a social media post in Oklahoma on December 30. Police say this incident does not appear to have a connection to Kingbird’s disappearance.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO