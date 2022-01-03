ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nagy: Hope is Fields starts vs. Vikings, ends season 'on a high note'

Cover picture for the articleJustin Fields' ankle will ultimately determine how this week shakes out, but Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday the hope is Fields will start the season finale Sunday at Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium. "He's put a lot of time and effort into this year, into developing and becoming better...

