Nu Holdings Rises as Wall Street Initiates Coverage

Wall Street had a torrid session as a hawk FOMC minutes highlighted the amount of post-omicron speculative longs positions that were out there. Technology came in for particular attention, the Nasdaq suffering its biggest one-day drop in nearly a year. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.94% lower, with the Nasdaq in full retreat, falling by 3.34%. By comparison, the value-centric Dow Jones fell by only 1.05%. US yields ground higher once again overnight, pressuring highly valued technology stocks. In Asia, the story is repeating in the futures market. Nasdaq futures are 0.70% lower, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.40%, and the Dow Jones futures are 0.25% lower.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO