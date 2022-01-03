ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nu Holdings Rises as Wall Street Initiates Coverage

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Digital banking fintech firm Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU ) shares have risen over 6% Monday after Wall Street analysts initiated coverage of the stock with mostly bullish ratings. Analysts at Goldman...

U.S. Stock Futures Higher after Wall Street Extends Declines

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were pointing higher in early APAC deals on Friday after major benchmark indices extended losses on during Thursday’s session, with big tech stocks continuing their decline as investors rotated out of high valuation names after Fed minutes earlier in the week showed that the central bank is ready to remove its economic support and hike rates sooner than expected.
Wall Street tumbles after Fed signals rates will rise

The U.S. job market is nearly at levels healthy enough that the central bank’s low-interest rate policies are no longer needed, Federal Reserve officials concluded last month, according to minutes of the meeting released Wednesday. Fed officials also expressed concerns that surging inflation was spreading into more areas of...
Asia follows Wall Street south

Wall Street had a torrid session as a hawk FOMC minutes highlighted the amount of post-omicron speculative longs positions that were out there. Technology came in for particular attention, the Nasdaq suffering its biggest one-day drop in nearly a year. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.94% lower, with the Nasdaq in full retreat, falling by 3.34%. By comparison, the value-centric Dow Jones fell by only 1.05%. US yields ground higher once again overnight, pressuring highly valued technology stocks. In Asia, the story is repeating in the futures market. Nasdaq futures are 0.70% lower, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.40%, and the Dow Jones futures are 0.25% lower.
Nu Holdings Stock (NU): $12 Price Target From Citi

The shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) have received a $12 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) have received a $12 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar initiated coverage of Nu Holdings with a “Buy” rating.
FTSE rises again amid Omicron optimism while Wall Street falters

The FTSE gained further ground as strong showings from banks, mining stocks and Ocado buoyed London’s top index.It held firm in the green despite dropping down from intraday highs after a less positive start to trading in the US, driven by weakness in the tech sector.The FTSE 100 ended the day 11.72 points, or 0.16%, higher at 7,516.87 points.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Stocks were more mixed today, though in London the FTSE 100 managed to eke out a rise of almost fifteen points.“For once having a small tech sector is proving to be a good thing...
