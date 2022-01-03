ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30% gains, 70 record high closes, no corrections

By Joshua M Brown
thereformedbroker.com
You read that right. The stock market of 2021 – using the S&P 500 as a proxy, we can quibble about that later – was one of the best of all time according to Ben’s research…. The S&P 500 was up 28.7% including dividends. There have...

raleighnews.net

U.S. stocks record minor losses as greenback undergoes correction

NEW YORK, New York - Although job numbers grew less than expected in December, the U.S. unemployment rate is currently at the lowest rate since the pandemic began, according to a Labor Department report released on Friday. "The investor takeaway is that the labor market continues to be tight despite...
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.06% to $313.22 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.26 short of its 52-week high ($314.48), which the company reached on January 5th.
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Corrects Lower

The cotton market sustained triple-digit losses Thursday amid poor export sales, a weaker Dow Jones and a slightly overbought situation. Volume was moderate. From its omicron low of 102.50 cents, spot March has raced some 17.00 cents higher, with very few corrections along the way. Some traders have expressed that...
thereformedbroker.com

Here’s what happened the last time the Fed attempted to shrink its balance sheet and hike rates simultaneously

Here’s what happened the last time the Fed attempted to shrink its balance and hike rates simultaneously…. It was a disaster. That white line you see if the Fed allowing bonds to “run off” or mature without replacing them with more bonds. This is a shrinking of its balance sheet or what has been termed by others as Quantitative Tightening (QT).
