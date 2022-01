HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A man was injured from a rollover crash on New Year Day on Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the solo vehicle crash. The collision was reported at about 3:54pm, Saturday January 1, 2022. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 15 between Joshua Street and Main St. exits. The white Toyota Rav4 rolled over multiple times, landing in the ditch on the right shoulder of the freeway. CHP reported debris all over the shoulder of the freeway.

HESPERIA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO