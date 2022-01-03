ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

23 Texas Bills That Were Signed Into Law Go Into Effect on January 1st, 2022

By Jacob Coats
 5 days ago
On January 1st, 2022, a total of 23 new Texas laws went into effect. Below is a complete list of the bills. More information can be found concerning the specifics of each bill here. HB 115: Relating to the exemption from ad valorem taxation of certain property owned by...

OSHA Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers is Back, at Least for Now

On Friday December 17th, United States Court of Appeals for the 6th district overturned the pause on the vaccine mandate that affects businesses with 100 or more employees, according to the New York Times. This could be unwelcome news for the companies who are holding on to employees that have not received a vaccine. Judge Jane B Stranch gave her reasoning for reinstating it by stating, “The record establishes that Covid-19 has continued to spread, mutate, kill and block the safe return of American workers to their jobs. To protect workers, OSHA can and must be able to respond to dangers as they evolve.” The Biden Administration also supported the decision expressing a belief that 22 million people would get vaccinated and 250 thousand hospitalizations would be prevented due to the new OSHA regulation.
