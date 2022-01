ALVA, Oklahoma – Both Henderson State and Northwestern Oklahoma State were sporting four-game winning streaks and looking for a fifth. It was the home team who continued its winning ways as the Reddies came up short in Alva, Oklahoma, 84-78. With 78 points, this Henderson team became the fastest team to score 1000 points of any HSU team since the turn of the century. Through 12 games, the Reddies have scored 1014 points. Leading the scoring all season has beenAshley Farrar, who once again led all Henderson scorers with 23 points, all of which came in the second half.

