ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Betty White was the best of the best, says Don Cheadle

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Cheadle has hailed Betty White as the "best of the best". The 57-year-old...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

When is Betty White’s funeral?

BETTY White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday when it was announced she tragically passed away on December 31, 2021. Since the news first broke, many have come together to celebrate White's historic career, reflecting on all her achievements since her introduction to the entertainment industry in 1945.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Person
Don Cheadle
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Winkler and More Remember Betty White: “She Lived the Best Life Ever”

Hollywood, along with the world at large, is mourning the loss of Betty White, the legendary performer and comedian who delighted generations of fans. White, known for memorable performances on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, in addition to witty stand-up comedy routines and charming talk show appearances, died early Friday at the age of 99, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas shared with People magazine in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Betty White’s Death, Don Cheadle Shares Touching Story About Working With Her On Golden Girls Spinoff

Hollywood lost a true titan last week when Betty White passed away at the age of 99. The loss of the actress, comedienne and TV personality is sad, but it’s been incredible to see the outpouring of love for her and her legacy. Everyone from Ryan Reynolds to William Shatner has paid tribute to the late star. Don Cheadle, who worked with White on the Golden Girls spinoff, was among those to share memories of White. And he specifically shared a sweet story from their time working on the series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Of The Best#Actor
Variety

Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Twitter Is Remembering Betty White’s Best Moments Following Her Death

Betty White, the beloved comedian, actress, and all-around icon died at age 99 on Dec. 31, as reported by TMZ and People. For decades, White touched the lives of multiple generations of fans thanks to her long-running career, which began in 1939. Naturally, fans are sad to see the legend go, but they traded in their tears for tweets about Betty White filled with nothing but love for the comedy genius. Fans and other celebrities took to Twitter to remember the many, many, many happy moments White gave to the world.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
celebritypage.com

Saying Goodbye: Celebrity Memories of Betty White

Actress Betty White passed away at the age of 99. On December 31st, 2021, New Years Eve, it was reported the actress and comedian had passed away from natural causes in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California. She died right before her 100th birthday, which would be on January 17th. Friends, fans,...
CELEBRITIES
KTVZ

Betty White’s best ‘Golden Girls’ lines and moments

Betty White wasn’t supposed to play Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” but we are so grateful that she did. White was originally supposed to portray the hot-to-trot widow Blanche Devereaux on the comedy series about four senior women living together in Miami. It ran from 1985 to 1992.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Betty White Shared Her Best Tips For Living a Good Life in Final Interview

Watch: Betty White Dead at 99: Remembering the Actress. Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, Dec. 31, mere weeks before she would've turned 100. Ahead of the milestone birthday on Jan. 17, she spoke to People magazine in an interview, published Dec. 28, about her storied life, sharing the biggest piece of advice to anyone wanting to live as long as she has: "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Fact Check: Did Betty White Receive COVID Booster Three Days Before Her Death?

Viral posts claiming late comedy legend Betty White said she received COVID Booster jab 3 days before her death are doing rounds on social media. The last day of 2021 saw the demise of America's favorite actress, Betty White at the age of 99. The 'Golden Girls' Star was only a few weeks short of turning 100. Fans flooded social media with tributes to the legendary artist. Betty White's death gave rise to some controversies as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Betty White Bested Val Kilmer, Tina Fey & More to Win a Grammy Award in 2012

Over the course of her decades-long career in entertainment, Betty White amassed tons of honors and awards. But did you know she won a Grammy?. Since the news came out of Betty White’s death, there have been a lot of stories and memories shared. Fans and friends alike have shared their favorite moments, shows, and more. White was a rare talent that spanned pop culture for the better part of a century and then some.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy