Jake Paul 'will retire from boxing' if Dana White accepts his demands

Tyson Fury paid himself £70,000 in 2021 despite earning as much as £40million, it has been revealed.Fury’s sole fight last year saw the Briton knock out Deontay Wilder in the rivals’ trilogy bout, retaining the WBC heavyweight title in the process.The 33-year-old reportedly earned £20m from the Las Vegas contest, with his company Tyson Fury Ltd’s year-end accounts showing a total of £28.7m, per the Daily Mail.Figures registered with Companies House reveal Fury invested £3.4m, while £3.1m is owed from other sources. As such, his company is thought to be worth around £39.5m.A source told The Sun: “He’s extremely...
