Jake Paul 'will retire from boxing' if Dana White accepts his demands

Derek Chisora’s coach Dave Coldwell has insisted he does not want to see his fighter take on fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder.Briton Chisora last fought in December, suffering a second straight decision defeat by Joseph Parker, while Wilder has also lost his last two bouts – knocked out by Tyson Fury in both.Coldwell, when asked by talkSPORT if he would train Chisora for a potential clash with Wilder, said: “No, no, no. It’s not something I wanna see.“I think it’s just too hard a night for him.“Derek’s Derek, and he’ll do what he wants to do. It doesn’t matter what...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO