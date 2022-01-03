ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smarter Health scores $5.15M SGD for health data exchange

By Emily Olsen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore-based healthcare data exchange platform Smarter Health announced Monday it had raised $5.15 million SGD ($3.8 million USD) in Series A funding. The round was led by East Ventures, with participation from Citrine Capital, HMI Group and Emtek. WHAT IT DOES. Smarter offers a platform that allows for easier...

AI company Fractal scores $360M and other digital health fundings

Artificial intelligence startup Fractal announced on Wednesday that it had raised $360 million from private equity firm TPG. Srikanth Velamakanni, cofounder and group chief executive at Fractal, told TechCrunch the investment will earn the company unicorn status, reaching a valuation “at well north of $1 billion.”. Fractal, which is...
Direct care startup Nomi Health acquires benefits analytics company Artemis Health

Tech-backed direct provider startup Nomi Health has scooped up Artemis Health, maker of software that allows employers and health plans to analyze their benefits. Axios reported the deal will set Nomi back $200 million. The acquisition comes about a month after the direct payment startup closed a $110 Series A funding round.
Digital health products debut at CES 2022

CES is back in Las Vegas this year, and with that comes a slew of new product launches. The consumer technology event now has its own digital health track with a number of new companies and established names presenting and introducing new products. Read on below for MobiHealthNews' list of...
What will digital health M&A look like in 2022?

When Teladoc first struck an $18.5 billion deal to acquire Livongo last year, experts predicted that it would herald an era of digital health mergers hitherto unseen. So far, that prediction has held up. For the first three quarters of 2021, Rock Health tracked 216 digital health mergers and acquisitions,...
Why providers are key to digital therapeutic uptake

Digital therapeutics are a growing field in the larger digital health space, but they’re still relatively new. What’s the state of the market, and how can the companies behind these products encourage their uptake?. With regard to mental and behavioral health – a clinical area that’s ripe for...
What is the Role of Data Analytics in Population Health Management?

As the population health management market continues to develop in the healthcare space, systems must gather data from multiple sources, apply analytics to the data, and manage the care for the population. The health management method relies on data analytics to identify populations in need of care, measure the care...
COVID-19 changed health tech. So what’s next for women’s digital health?

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the use of telehealth in the U.S., and digital health investment soared in 2021. But the pandemic also had a devastating economic impact on women across the globe. Pregnant and recently pregnant people are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Meanwhile, though investment in the space is growing, femtech still makes up a small portion of digital health deals overall.
Babylon wraps up acquisition of health kiosk company Higi

Digital health company Babylon has completed its acquisition of Higi, maker of health-checking kiosks found in grocery stores and pharmacies. The deal comes after the digital health giant became a strategic investor in Higi starting in May 2020, when Higi announced a $30 million round and began integrating Babylon’s symptom-checking and remote-care tech into its stations.
KT Corp. partners with Catholic Medical Center to develop new DTx

KT Corporation, one of South Korea's biggest telecommunications firms, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Catholic Medical Center of the Catholic University of Korea to jointly develop digital treatment devices. WHAT IT'S ABOUT. Under the agreement, the companies will jointly cooperate to develop a platform to create digital...
Telemedicine provider Push Doctor acquired by Square Health

Square health, the British provider of private digital healthcare for insurance companies and corporates, has acquired Push Doctor, a digital GP provider from Manchester. The acquisition figure has not been disclosed. WHY IT MATTERS. Since it was founded in 2013, Push Doctor has been the British pioneer for medical video-consultations....
Development of a risk prediction score for hypertension incidence using Japanese health checkup data

Hypertension is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. We developed a simple scoring method for predicting future hypertension using health checkup data. A total of 41,902 participants aged 30"“69 years without baseline hypertension who underwent annual health checkups (mean age, 52.3"‰Â±"‰10.2 years; male, 47.7%) were included. They were randomly assigned to derivation (n"‰="‰27,935) and validation cohorts (n"‰="‰13,967) at a ratio of 2:1. In the derivation cohort, we performed multivariable logistic regression analysis and assigned scores to each factor significantly associated with 5-year hypertension. We evaluated the predictive ability of the scores using area under the curve (AUC) analysis and then applied them to the validation cohort to assess their validity. The score including items requiring blood sampling ranged from 0 to 14 and included seven indicators (age, body mass index, blood pressure, current smoking, family history of hypertension, diabetes, and hyperuricemia). The score not including items requiring blood sampling ranged from 0 to 12 and included five indicators (the above indicators, except diabetes and hyperuricemia). The score not including items requiring blood sampling was better; blood sampling did not improve diagnostic ability. The AUC of the score not including items requiring blood sampling was 0.76, with a sensitivity and specificity of 0.82 and 0.60, respectively, for scores â‰¥6 points. The incidence of hypertension gradually and constantly increased (from 0.9 to 49.6%) as the score increased from 0 to â‰¥10. Analysis in the validation cohort yielded similar results. We developed a simple and useful clinical prediction model to predict the 5-year incidence of hypertension among a general Japanese population. The model had reasonably high predictive ability and reproducibility.
Here's How Long You Can Wear a KN95, N95, or KF94 Mask Before Replacing It

In just a few weeks' time, the Omicron variant has overtaken Delta to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US, making up 95.4% of all coronavirus infections according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The reason? While experts aren't sure why, the variant is not only more transmissible than previous strains, and it's better able to evade vaccines, leading to more breakthrough infections.
‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
NHC Health Board subcommittee discusses COVID data

With a record-setting week of COVID cases, officials to review mask mandate. For nearly two years Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington has reduced its overnight capacity to around 50 people. For some perspective, the shelter housed more than 100 people after Hurricane Florence, and just before the pandemic it averaged around 75 people overnight.
Crisis Standards Of Care Activated For Emergency Medical Services

DENVER (CBS4)– With many EMS staff out with illness combined with high demands for patient transports, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has reactivated the Crisis Standards of Care For Emergency Medical Services. The last time the state activated the crisis standards of care for emergency medical services was in April 2020. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The crisis standards for Emergency Medical Services include guidance for call centers, dispatch centers and emergency medical service agencies and responders regarding how to: Interact with potentially infectious patients. Maximize care for multiple patients with limited staff and emergency vehicles. Determine what kind of treatment to provide, such...
