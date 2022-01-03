POET says bioethanol should drive climate-challenge discussions

The Climate Change Coalition has planned a public Door County panel discussion to converse with local farmers about their efforts in farm sustainability. The meeting is titled “Soil Health and the Benefits of Regenerative Agriculture” and will include speakers from Door and Kewaunee County. The moderator of this meeting is Jamie Patton, Ph.D., senior outreach specialist with UW-Madison’s Nutrient and Pest Management Program. Patton provides education to farmers, organizations, and agencies about improving soil health. The discussion will open with Patton sharing her knowledge on soil and its connection to carbon sequestration. Patton will then invite the panelists to a discussion, which a Q&A with public audience members will then follow. The panelists will include Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms, speaking about manure and carbon sequestration, and Lauren Brey, a fourth-generation dairy farmer in Sturgeon Bay and co-owner of Brey Cycle Farm, focusing on rotational grazing. Also on the panel of farmers is Mike Polich, a fourth-generation dairy farmer, discussing organic farming, and Chris Schuh of Door Karma Farms, explaining composting techniques. All of the farmers on the panel have experience in different methods of agriculture that are beneficial to the climate. This meeting will be held at the Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor on January 13th at 7 pm. The event will also be live-streamed, and registration for the Zoom link can be found here.

