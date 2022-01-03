ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

POET says bioethanol should drive climate-challenge discussions

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOET says bioethanol should drive climate-challenge discussions. The world’s largest biofuel producer says tackling the climate challenge in 2022 starts with increasing bioethanol production. “It’s just an all-around superior product to gasoline and we need to see more of that in the fuel supply.”. Doug Berven...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

Community Discussion on Climate-Crisis Solutions

The Ridges Sanctuary is hosting a community discussion series on solutions to the climate crisis. Discussions will be structured around topics covered in Paul Hawken’s new book, Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation, which seeks to end the climate crisis through the lens of six frameworks: equity, reduce, protect, sequester, influence and support. The book also offers a sense of hope and brings justice and community to the center of achievable solutions.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Bioethanol#Earth#Biofuels#Midwestern States#News Poet#Corporate Affairs#Flint Hills Resources#Bioproducts Institute
greatlakesecho.org

Climate challenge: Let the sun power low-income families

Low-income households consume three times the energy used by middle class families, according to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. Solar energy can provide low-income households with cheaper energy, according to the Yale Environment, an online magazine on global environmental issues. Constructing a more resistant grid and reducing...
doorcountydailynews.com

Climate Change Coalition to discuss agriculture at panel discussion

The Climate Change Coalition has planned a public Door County panel discussion to converse with local farmers about their efforts in farm sustainability. The meeting is titled “Soil Health and the Benefits of Regenerative Agriculture” and will include speakers from Door and Kewaunee County. The moderator of this meeting is Jamie Patton, Ph.D., senior outreach specialist with UW-Madison’s Nutrient and Pest Management Program. Patton provides education to farmers, organizations, and agencies about improving soil health. The discussion will open with Patton sharing her knowledge on soil and its connection to carbon sequestration. Patton will then invite the panelists to a discussion, which a Q&A with public audience members will then follow. The panelists will include Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms, speaking about manure and carbon sequestration, and Lauren Brey, a fourth-generation dairy farmer in Sturgeon Bay and co-owner of Brey Cycle Farm, focusing on rotational grazing. Also on the panel of farmers is Mike Polich, a fourth-generation dairy farmer, discussing organic farming, and Chris Schuh of Door Karma Farms, explaining composting techniques. All of the farmers on the panel have experience in different methods of agriculture that are beneficial to the climate. This meeting will be held at the Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor on January 13th at 7 pm. The event will also be live-streamed, and registration for the Zoom link can be found here.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
chroniclenewspaper.com

Birds challenged by climate change

The types of birds coming through your neighborhood are probably changing, and so is the timing of their migrations. Birdwatchers noticing these differences are on the front line in figuring out how climate change and more severe weather events are putting stress on bird populations. ``Birders have to be much...
ANIMALS
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: NY State May Soon Hold Fashion Companies Accountable for Climate Change

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 7, 2022: A new bill is making some headway in the New York State Senate this week. Called the “Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act” (or Fashion Act), the new piece of legislation that was first drafted in October has reached the Senate’s Consumer Protection committee this week. The bill, if passed, would make New York the first state in the country to pass legislation that will effectively hold the biggest brands in fashion accountable for their role in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ethanol production slumps as stocks swell

Ethanol production moved modestly lower last week as stocks hit a more than twenty-week high. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says production averaged 1.048 million barrels a day, down 11,000 on the week, but up 113,000 on the year. Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development says margins...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thekatynews.com

Faith, Climate Change & Justice: A Multifaith Panel Discussion

The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston invites you to hear multiple faith perspectives on the topic of faith, climate change & justice. A panel of speakers of a variety of faith backgrounds will each address faith, climate change & justice from the perspective of their faith. An opportunity for Q&A with the panel will follow. People of all faiths are encouraged to attend, as are representatives of local environmental non-profits that would like to work with people of faith on environmental issues. Please join us! The Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston acts to empower the faith community in the greater Houston area to act and advocate on behalf of the environment. Register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faith-climate-change-justice-a-multifaith-panel-discussion-tickets-215039648377. For more information about this event, or the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston, please contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
HOUSTON, TX
KCCI.com

Iowa company turning corn stover into natural gas

NEVADA, Iowa — A Story County company is finding new ways to create natural gas for utilities like Alliant Energy. It's made using corn stover. That’s the leftover corn stalks gathered after the combine takes the kernels. Verbio’s new plant in Nevada just started this process in December....
NEVADA, IA
Detroit News

Opinion: Climate-conscious conservatives should embrace a carbon dioxide tax

It doesn’t make sense for one country to take dramatic steps to reduce climate change-causing greenhouse gas emissions while the rest of the world keeps on polluting. This concept of “leakage” — that carbon emissions aren’t localized so it takes a worldwide effort to make a difference — has made climate action complicated.
ENVIRONMENT
voiceofmuscatine.com

CHS CEO points to several factors behind record fertilizer prices

CHS CEO points to several factors behind record fertilizer prices. January 7, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, News. The CEO of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperative points to several reasons for record high fertilizer prices. Jay Debertin with CHS tells Brownfield there are supply issues around the...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

MO Corn CEO: ethanol market well-positioned entering 2022

MO Corn CEO: ethanol market well-positioned entering 2022. The CEO of Missouri Corn Growers says the outlook for U.S. ethanol sales is mostly positive despite recent market setbacks. Bradley Schad tells Brownfield the EPA’s 2022 Renewable Volume Obligation level will set the tone for a favorable market this year.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Heartland Greenway project would capture and store carbon from ethanol and fertilizer plants

Heartland Greenway project would capture and store carbon from ethanol and fertilizer plants. A first-of-its-kind carbon capture and storage (CCS) project designed to transfer carbon emissions from ethanol and fertilizer plants to underground storage has been proposed in the Midwest. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson is vice president of government and public affairs...
IOWA STATE
completecolorado.com

Armstrong: Climate fearmongers should heed own advice and ‘look up’

“What would happen if every human suddenly disappeared?” asks an animated video that I found my six-year-old watching on YouTube Kids. Its answer: “The earth’s climate will start to recover from the damages caused by human activities. . . . Without humans, our planet would ultimately be fine and thrive.”
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Fossil Fuel Companies Say They Want to Help Fight Climate Change. Here's What They Should Do

The last year has been critical in the global fight against climate change. I attended COP26 and believe that the Glasgow Climate Pact , which enshrines the collective commitments that aim to limit global temperature increases to well below 2°C, could be a transformative step on the road to net zero . In 2022, we will learn more about what actions will be taken because of those commitments. One sector whose actions will be decisive, but was conspicuously absent from formal proceedings at COP26, is the fossil-fuel industry. I have been arguing for almost 30 years that fossil-fuel producers have to be part of the global effort to make the energy transition a reality, because they produce more than 80% of our energy today and will continue to produce the large majority for decades to come. Some of these companies have made climate commitments, set targets and developed plans to deliver on those targets. But there is much more to do.
ENVIRONMENT
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn for ethanol rises as soybean crush falls

Corn for ethanol use continued to climb in November. The USDA says November’s corn for fuel alcohol consumption was 468.655 million bushels, the second month in a row with a gain, and an increase of less than 1% from October and 9% higher than a year ago as strong margins and some improvements in consumer demand encouraged production.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Inflation strikes fear as farmers plan for 2022

Many crop farmers are concerned about escalating costs. Bob Worth grows corn and soybeans near Lake Benton in southwest Minnesota. “I’m scared. I mean when you start looking at your input costs (and) what they’re going to be (compared to) 2021, our fertilizer costs are well over $100 an acre higher on corn and about twice as high when we fertilize soybeans.”
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy