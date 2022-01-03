ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One World Universe Purchases 15 Superlative Apes NFTs, A Derivative Collection Of The Famous Bored Ape Yacht Club

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has invested in and purchased 15 Superlative Apes on Open Sea, which are a derivative collection of the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Last week, the company purchased 10 Apocalyptic Apes and have since nearly tripled in price. NFT Apes are "red hot" with celebrities buying up the premiere NFT Apes aka Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. The Superlative Apes is a collection of 4,444 derivative Superlative Apes NFTs— unique digital and colorful collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain. Owners feel these apes are destined to give you a happy and warm feeling. The collection has a strong community with over 2,600 owners for the 4,444 NFTs.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 NFTs, each depicting an ape with different traits and visual attributes. It may sound arcane, but it's one of the most prestigious NFT collections in the world. Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry and Post Malone are among its star-studded members. In the last few days, Marshall Mathers (aka Eminem) spent $450k on his Ape while comedian Dave Chappelle bought one also for 99ETH (approx. $375k). As of this morning, the floor price for an ape NFT was 73.5 ETH (approximately $280,000 USD). That price is still up $25,000 even though the price of Ethereum has dropped. Another collection, the Mutant Ape NFTs are the company's opinion, a less expensive means for collectors to still own a famous ape NFT. Mutant Apes have a floor price as of this morning of 15 ETH (approximately $57,000 USD), both significantly up from last week.

"We continue to speculate that the average joe NFT buyer/investor will have a hard time buying or parting with 10's or even 100's of thousands of dollars for a piece of digital art. People still want to keep up with the Jones' and feel the Superlative Apes collection like the Apocalyptic Apes are a lower tier, more affordable option for the average collector or one that is on a budget. Today we swept the floor and grabbed 15 of the pastel colored SAPES and added them to our growing Metaverse Holding portfolio," stated Dana Salzarulo of OWUV.

One World Universe has developed 2 of its own NFT collections including OneWorld ALIENS CLUB and SolGORILLAS GANG which will launch early January of 2022. Shareholders that wish to join our NFT Discord channel can visit https://discord.gg/7Cj7Ptsf.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office

