INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before February 7, 2022

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Berkeley Lights, Inc. ("Berkeley Lights" or the "Company") (BLI) common stock from July 17, 2020 through September 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 7, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Berkeley Lights is a biotechnology company that owns and operates a proprietary platform for analyzing and processing cell data for use in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products, focusing on the markets of antibody therapeutics, cell therapy and synthetic biology.

On September 15, 2021, research analyst firm Scorpion Capital issued a scathing investigative report, titled "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 Million Black Box That's A Clunker, While Insiders and Silicon Valley Bigwigs Race To Dump Stock. Just Another VC Pump at 27X Sales. Target Price: $0," which criticized Berkeley Lights' technology and questioned the durability of Berkeley Lights' most important business relationships and its business growth plan. Although Scorpion Capital stated it was short Berkeley Lights, the information contained in the Scorpion Capital report was purportedly based on extensive proprietary research and analysis, including 24 research interviews with former Berkeley Lights employees, industry scientists, and end users across 14 of Berkeley Lights' largest customers. Among other findings, the report referenced a "trail of customers who allege they were 'tricked,' misled, or over-promised into buying a $2 million lemon" and concluded that the "reality is so far from BLI's grandiose hype that we believe its product claims and practices may constitute outright fraud." On this news, Berkeley Lights' share price declined by $6.14 per share, or approximately 18.74%, from $32.76 per share to close at $26.62 per share on September 15, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Berkeley Lights' flagship instrument, the Beacon, suffered from numerous design and manufacturing defects including breakdowns, high error rates, data integrity issues and other problems, limiting the ability of biotechnology companies and research institutions to consistently use the machines at scale; (ii) Berkeley Lights had received numerous customer complaints regarding the durability and effectiveness of Berkeley Lights' automation systems, including complaints related to the design and manufacturing; (iii) the actual market for Berkeley Lights' products and services was a fraction of the $23 billion represented to investors because of, among other things, the relatively high cost of Berkeley Lights' instruments and consumables and inability to provide the sustained performance necessary to justify these high costs; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' statements to investors during the Class Period regarding Berkeley Lights' business, operations and financial results were materially false and misleading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Berkeley Lights securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005402/en/

#Class Action Lawsuit#Llp#Bli#Ipo#The U S District Court#Berkeley Lights#Scorpion Capital
