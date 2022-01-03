Matt Smaby still eager to learn 27 games in

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insisted Wednesday he has not been informed by his bosses that the season finale at Minnesota will be his last game leading the team. “I’m very honest and open with you all,” Nagy said Wednesday. “That has not been told to me. There’s gonna be reports that come out this time of the season. Anything that is said or reported by anybody is just that. I haven’t been told anything. I’m a pretty good source to ask, so I would say you’re doing a pretty good job asking me.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO