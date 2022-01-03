ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Smaby still eager to learn 27 games in

By HART PISANI
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2002, someone other than P.K. O’Handley has been manning the bench this season for Waterloo Black Hawks. 27 games in to his tenure, Matt Smaby is just as eager to learn as he was on day one. Smaby, an 11-year pro hockey veteran...

