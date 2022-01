It looks like Joanna Gaines will be rolling into 2022 in style! The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to share one of her Christmas gifts, and it has her fans reminiscing about the eighties. It's no surprise that Jo ended up on the nice list, and it looks like she was rewarded with a brand-new pair of roller skates. She immediately hit the trails and took them for a spin with her daughters.

