After a few good years for the markets, we asked Financial Planner Tim Moomey what to expect in 2022:. "It is historic for markets to cycle. Just as we said during the downturn of March 2020, the market cycles, and good markets will probably cycle down again, eventually. The problem is, we just don’t know when that will be. When that downturn comes, though, that is when a financial plan, an investment strategy, and a trusted financial advisor can make the difference between staying the course and bailing out too soon.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO