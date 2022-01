Buc-ee's is an iconic gas station, convenience store, and bathroom mecca, for truckers and road trippers. No Texas road trip is complete without a stop at Buc-ee's for breakfast. This iconic gas station is known for way more than its 100 gas pumps. The convenience store prides itself on having the cleanest restrooms on the road. You can't miss the giant beaver mascot smiling at you as your travel through Texas, Alabama, and Georgia.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO