Court upholds state legislative redistricting plan

Gym Floor & Bleacher Replacement at Streamwood High School School District U-46 ARCON Project No. 21132 SD U46 Project No. 318 ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS: The Board of Education of School District U-46, Kane County, Illinois hereby gives notice that sealed lump sum bids will be received for the Gym Floor & Bleacher Replacement project at Streamwood High School located at 701 West Schaumburg Road, Streamwood, Illinois 60107. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The work includes but is not limited to: The patching, sanding, refinishing and restriping of the existing wood floor, as well as new bleachers, new gym divider curtain, and new floor sleeves and gymnasium equipment at the Main Gymnasium at Streamwood High School. All demolition, architectural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work will be the responsibility of the general/prime contractor. CONSTRUCTION BONDS REQUIRED: Upon award of contract, a Performance Bond and Material & Labor Payment Bond will be required from the General Contractor for 100% of the contract sum, payable to the Owner. PREVAILING WAGE LAW: This project is subject to the Illinois Prevailing Wage Act (820 ILCS 130). PREQUALIFICATION PROCEDURE - All interested bidders are required to complete an AIA document A305, Contractor's Qualification Statement, and submit it with all bidding documents at the time of bidding. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: A MANDATORY pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 6:30 AM at Streamwood High School, located at 701 West Schaumburg Road, Streamwood, Illinois 60107. Door Number 34. Attendance at the meeting is limited to a maximum of two team members per bidding contractor due to social distancing requirements. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask and keep six feet social distancing at all times while on SD U-46 premises. BID GUARANTEE: Contractors shall guarantee their submitted Bid Proposal for a ninety (90) day period from the date of Bid Opening. BID PACKAGE SUBMITTAL: Bids will be due on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM local time via the School District's RFP/Bid Portal (refer to BID DOCUMENTS paragraph below for information on portal). Contractors will upload all required bid forms and documentation individually to the bidding portal. Refer to bid form for all required bid documentation. Receipt of a Bid Bond of ten percent (10%) of the amount of the base bid(s), (including all alternates and allowances) or a Cashier's Check, made payable to School District U-46, is required prior to the time of the virtual bid opening. Contractor shall send the original Bid Bond or Cashier's Check to the Business Services Office (School District U-46 Business Services Office, 1474 Sheldon Drive in Elgin, Illinois 60120) via Certified mail, UPS, or FedEx to ensure confirmed delivery prior to the Bid Opening. If Contractor has an electronic certification process, then they will be able to upload the Bid Bond into the bidding portal. Bids will not be accepted without a Bid Bond / Cashier's Check at Bid Opening. All vendors who attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting will receive an invite to the public bid opening conducted by the Business Services Department. Upon completion of the pre-bid meeting, the person that was in attendance will receive the invite via email to a zoom meeting on the project's established bid opening date and time. At that time, the bid will be unsealed and all bid totals will be read aloud and will be able to be visually viewed on the screen. We will send out a public notice to all bidders with the copy of the tall sheet shortly thereafter. BID DOCUMENTS: Bid Documents, including Drawings and Specifications, are available for download from the School District's RFP/Bid Portal at https://u-46.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=login starting on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 8:00 am CT. Registration is required to access the specifications; however, registration is easy and free! If needed, registration instructions are available at: https://support.gobonfire.com/hc/enus/articles/115009714887-Vendor-Registration. For more information contact Mark Villaros, 847-888-5000, ext. 5720. Published in Daily Herald January 8, 9, 2022 (4575960) , posted 01/08/2022.

