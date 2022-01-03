ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Court upholds state legislative redistricting plan

By PETER HANCOCK
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD -- A three-judge federal court panel upheld the legislative redistricting plan that state lawmakers approved during a special session last summer, thus leaving in place the new maps that will govern state legislative elections for the next 10 years. In their 64-page opinion, released Thursday, the judges said...

