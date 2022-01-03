Miller Aud-cast Episode 40: Sally Stevens

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Hello and welcome to Miller Aud-cast, the Missouri Review podcast where we listen to and discuss the finalists for the 2021 Miller Audio Prize. The Aud-cast is back for episode 40, featuring the latest finalist for the 2021 Miller Audio Prize in Humor, “The Story Lady/Cindarella,” from Sally...

www.missourireview.com

showbizjunkies.com

‘SWAT’ Season 5 Episode 10 Preview: Photos, Plot Details and Cast

Michael Beach returns to guest star as Leroy and Kenny Johnson’s daughter Angelica Scarlet Johnson’s back as Kelly on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season five episode 10. Directed by Guy Ferland from a script by Melissa Park, episode 10 – “Three Guns” – will air on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 10:30pm ET, 10pm PT.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Peter Bogdanovich Dies: ‘The Last Picture Show’, ‘Paper Moon’ & ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Director Was 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the actor, film historian and critic-turned-director of such classics as The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask, died today of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. Family members, who were by his side, said paramedics were unable to revive him. His daughter, writer-director Antonia Bogdanovich, said of her father: “He never stopped working, and film was his life and he loved his family. He taught me a lot.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery While he would be best known later for his deadpan turn as the shrink’s shrink in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
iheart.com

Celebrity Deaths: All The Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year. Our well wishes to all of their family and friends.
MLB
Closer Weekly

Late Actor Sidney Poitier Loved Being a Father of 6: Meet His Daughter’s Carrying On His Legacy

Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier led a tremendous career full of milestones since landing his first major film role in the ‘50s. He was the first Black man to ever win the Best Actor Oscar for his part in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field. The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office confirmed the actor’s death to Fox News on January 7, 2022. Sidney, who died at age 94, is survived by his six daughters who have supported him throughout his time in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES

