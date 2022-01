LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2021-- The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) announced today that 52 technology startups will showcase their innovations at CES 2022 from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas. The number of startups representing Japan at the JAPAN Pavilion (commonly known as the “J-Startup Pavilion”) in Eureka Park has doubled from 26 during the last in-person show in January 2020, prompting its host, JETRO, to open a second pavilion on the Venetian Expo’s second floor for CES 2022. Forty companies will exhibit at the JAPAN Pavilion in Eureka Park and 12 at the second pavilion.

