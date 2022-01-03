The Weeknd Dropping New Album ‘Dawn FM’ This Week

The Weeknd has confirmed he is dropping a new album in the most The Weeknd way ever. On brand, the Canadian crooner shared a visual preview announcing the new project.View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

The new album, titled Dawn FM, will be available on Friday, January 7. The trailer the crooner released on Monday (January 3) morning includes visuals touting “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” The guest also touted include Quince Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and, wait for it, Jim Carrey.

A narrator/host is head saying “you are now listening to 103.5 DAWN FM” and that “you’ve been in the dark for way too long and it’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

Alrighty then. Recently, the man born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye dropped the video for the new project’s, probably, first single “Echoes of Silence.”

The Weeknd’s last album was 2020’s After Hours . Watch the Dawn FM teaser trailer below.