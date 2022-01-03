ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd Dropping New Album ‘Dawn FM’ This Week

By Alvin aqua Blanco
 5 days ago

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


The Weeknd has confirmed he is dropping a new album in the most The Weeknd way ever. On brand, the Canadian crooner shared a visual preview announcing the new project.
The new album, titled Dawn FM, will be available on Friday, January 7. The trailer the crooner released on Monday (January 3) morning includes visuals touting  “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” The guest also touted include Quince Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and, wait for it, Jim Carrey.

A narrator/host is head saying “you are now listening to 103.5 DAWN FM” and that “you’ve been in the dark for way too long and it’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

Alrighty then. Recently, the man born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye dropped the video for the new project’s, probably, first single “Echoes of Silence.”

The Weeknd’s last album was 2020’s After Hours . Watch the Dawn FM teaser trailer below.

The Weeknd's music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, "The Beauty Behind the Madness," stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster "After Hours," was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it's difficult to hear even that album's most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
"Dawn FM," The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)Since releasing "After Hours" in March 2020, The Weeknd has, like the rest of the world, lived through an isolating pandemic. His latest album, "Dawn FM," carries listeners out of that darkness into a dance-worthy '80s fantasy.Left behind is the blood-slashed, manic super-villain singing about overindulgence and self-loathing we last saw in "After Hours" for a more mature and playful persona most interested in dancing off the pain of melancholia (and the pandemic) through the many dance-pop and escapist songs from the Toronto-born singer's latest 16-track album."Dawn FM" is certainly the singer's most creative project...
The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for "Sacrifice," a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for "103.5 Dawn FM" waking up the Weeknd and telling him, "It's time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don't worry, we'll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition."  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The "Sacrifice" video arrives the same day of Dawn FM's release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd's 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn't intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday's "Christmas in Washington 2010" concert. "They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, 'So, what are you having, are you having twins?' " Cannon said on his Rollin' With Nick Cannon radio show. "And at this point she hadn't told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins."
Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder's name on his 2010 single. "B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast)." According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. "From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million," White said in court. "The initial payment...
Andy and Candis Meredith have spoken out after several of their former clients detailed how they believe they were scammed by the couple. "We've seen stories that has [sic] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy," the pair, whose show Home Work made its TV debut with the launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Network on Wednesday and was pulled off the network Friday, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. The show follows the Utah-based couple as they renovate a 20,000-square-foot schoolhouse into a home for their blended family of nine and tackle room makeovers for clients.
R&B goddess Mary J. Blige lit things up at the sneak peek party for what's shaping up to be Miami's hottest new restaurant, Sexy Fish, Saturday night. Wearing a one-shoulder leopard print jumpsuit with knee-high boots, the nine-time Grammy winner took to the stage to perform such chart-toppers as "Family Affair" and "Just Fine."
Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What's Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. "Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion," Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. "There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories." In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich's Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd's...
There are a lot of unsavory acts and crimes you can commit in life, but according to Fat Joe, cooperating with law enforcement against your coconspirators for a lenient sentence is as worse as it gets. During an appearance on the Big Boy's Neighborhood radio show, the Bronx native voiced his disdain for snitches and "rats," sharing his belief that being one is among the worst and most destructive existences in life. "God bless me and God bless all of us, but to me, the worst thing you can do in the history of mankind is be a rat," Fat Joe...
Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don't think she doesn't have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn't buying what West is selling because she thinks it's just a "desperate attempt to make her jealous," according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he "needs to be back home" with his four children with Kim,...
Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that's something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it's truly the best way to see how fast they've all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she's taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. "My 5 little cuties snowbound…" she captioned the adorable...
In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
