Celebrities

The Best Celeb Instagram Posts Ringing in the New Year

By Jillian Morgan
FASHION Magazine |
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new year is here, and I think we can all agree 2022 is feeling a little too much like Groundhog Day. At the start of 2021, many of us hoped for sparkles and Champagne come December 31, but that dream fizzled out like a cheap firework as the Omicron variant...

fashionmagazine.com

HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Goes Water Tubing With Pals As She Celebrates New Year’s In Turks & Caicos – Watch

Selena Gomez has been having a fabulous time while on vacation in Turks & Caicos with her family & she proved that when she went water tubing in a new video. Selena Gomez, 29, rang in the new year in the best way possible – while on vacation in Turks and Caicos with friends and family. The singer enjoyed the warm weather when she went water tubing with her friend, Theresa Mingus, in a cute new video that showed the two bouncing on the waves in a huge red raft attached to the back of a boat.
FASHION Magazine |

Celebs Are Bringing Back the Moon Boot

You can wear these chunky Y2K boots all season long. In search of the most over-the-top boot to keep you warm in the coming months? Look no further. This winter, celebs are making the case for a classic relic of Y2K footwear: Moon Boots. Like with Uggs and Doc Martens,...
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
Elle

Fans Freak Out Thinking That Pete Davidson's Mom Was at the Jenner Christmas Party

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement. This weekend is when Kris Jenner and her daughters traditionally throw their giant holiday party, but they reportedly scaled back their plans this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The Jenners and Kardashians still had some sort of smaller celebration, though posts about it on social media have been sparse. One of the biggest posters was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a series of images and videos of her holiday outfit on Instagram—including a clip that had fans insisting Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, was in attendance.
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop staring at Hailey Bieber’s overlined lips in new Instagram post

Another day, another fire celeb selfie which just so happens to include some subtly overlined lips. We all know that Hailey Bieber is a fan of overlining her lips everrrrr so slightly. In one of her recent YouTube videos, the model briefly touched on how her makeup artist “does this nice overlining thing that makes your lips look juicy and full”.
energy941.com

Selena Gomez And Cara Delevingne Took Their Friendship To The Next Level

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp) Rumors are flying about Selena Gomez’s new tattoo and that it matches one that friend, Cara Delevigne also...
The Independent

Selena Gomez says it’s ‘wonderful’ not caring about ‘what people have to say’ anymore

Selena Gomez has said it is “wonderful” to grow older and not have to care “about what people have to say” anymore.Ahead of her 30th birthday later this year, the Rare singer said she used to be “scared” of growing up but she “couldn’t be more thrilled” about her life now.In a new interview with People, Gomez said: “I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different.“But now I’m like: ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled’. I’ve...
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Teases New Album Release in a Series of Cryptic Instagram Posts

With the new year on the way, Canadian crooner The Weeknd is showing no signs of stopping. Towards the end of 2021, the singer announced the arrival of his fifth studio album, The Dawn is Coming which was originally teased on YouTube. The Weeknd has now taken to Instagram to...
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
24/7 Wall St.

Worst SNL Hosts of All Time

The sketch-comedy show “Saturday Night Live” has been a television institution on late Saturday night since 1975, making it one of the longest-running shows in American television history. One of the features of the program has been the guest host. SNL has had a different guest host every week. Over the course of 46 years, […]
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Getting Serious After Miami NYE Vacation: ‘She’s Calling Him Her Boyfriend’

Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!. Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista’s Vintage Dress From 1992 For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya and a vintage Valentino — need we say more? See photos of the actress wearing the glamorous gown for the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere. Coming out in vintage style! Zendaya came to the Euphoria season 2 ready to serve in some vintage glamour, wearing a gorgeous spring/summer 1992 Valentino dress. The 25-year-old actress, who was styled by Law Roach, showed up to the Jan. 5 Los Angeles event in the strapless black-and-white striped gown originally debuted on the catwalk in ’92 by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
Footwear News

Lily Collins Elevates the Sweater Dress With Thigh-High Boots for ‘James Corden’ Appearance

Lily Collins appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday to chat about season two of her hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” which premiered on Dec. 22, 2021. The 32-year-old star donned an ultra-chic look for the occasion and took to Instagram this morning to show it off. Posing for several snaps outside, Collins tagged her black and gold metallic printed long-sleeve mini dress as YSL. And thanks to one of her stylists, Rob Zangardi, we know that her pointy black thigh-high boots are courtesy of none other than Jimmy Choo. View this post on Instagram A...
Variety

SAG Award Nominations Will Be Announced on Instagram by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens

The SAG Awards will once again head to Instagram to announce its nominations. Rosario Dawson (“Go-Big Show”) and Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”) are set to announce the nominees for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, January 12 via the kudocast’s Instagram Live account (@sagawards). The announcement will start off with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher at 9:50 a.m. ET via the SAG Awards’ Instagram Stories function. SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin will then reveal nominations for the outstanding action performances by television and film ensembles — aka the stunt awards — before...
