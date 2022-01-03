ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCC Launches $14.2B Affordable Connectivity Program, Replacing EBB

By Joan Engebretson
telecompetitor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FCC has launched the Affordable Connectivity Program, which will pay up to $30 toward the cost of monthly broadband service for low-income households ($75 for tribal recipients). The Affordable Connectivity Program has a budget of $14.2 billion and replaces the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program. The EBB program...

www.telecompetitor.com

