Noise Pollution Is Coming for the Narwhals

“Explore Brooklyn Botanic Garden like never before,” the ads invited. So, on a cold December night, I showed up to be wowed by the holiday extravaganza of fanciful illumination known as Lightscape. Although it was good to see New Yorkers enjoying the outdoors, the experience left me feeling disturbed. Lightscape welcomes the public to an “enchanting” display of gratuitous energy usage — in the process suggesting that the earth doing its thing only merits our attention when subjected to extravagant mediation. Given the harrowing backdrop of climate emergency and threatened ecological collapse, this message would feel deeply wrong even if it didn’t so blatantly disregard the BBG’s proclaimed mission of encouraging “stewardship of the environment.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO