Noise Pollution Is Coming for the Narwhals

By Olivia Rosane
Tree Hugger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arctic is changing, and this could have a major impact on one of the region’s most iconic species. A new study published in Biology Letters last month provides evidence that narwhals are sensitive to noises from shipping and oil exploration. This is something that could pose a problem for the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Ocean#Noise Pollution#Climate Change#Narwhal#University Of Copenhagen
