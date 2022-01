The Arcadia Raiders boys basketball team definitely came ready to play Thursday night as they get their first win of the season after eight straight losses. The Raiders were able to hold G-E-T's high-scoring sophomore Cody Schmitz to 27 points (Schmitz has averaged 34.1 points per game coming into tonight's matchup) which definitely helped as the Raiders were able to defeat Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau by a score of 73-53 on January 6, 2022, at the Wanek Center in Arcadia, Wisconsin.

ARCADIA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO