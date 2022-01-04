Manchester Police Offering Cash Reward In Search For 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery, Missing Since 2019

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police are offering a cash reward as they continue to seek information about 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery , who was reported missing last week but has not been seen since October 2019.

The $10,000 being offered has been raised by two local businessmen. A tip line has been created for any relevant information. Text or call 603-203-6060.

Harmony is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye and should be wearing glasses. The most recent photos of Harmony are pictures taken when she was 5 years old.

Manchester Police are pleading with the public to provide information about where Harmony might be.

“Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something. Do what is right and call in,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg at a press conference Monday.

“Until someone shows me something that says she’s not, I’m in rescue mode right now. This is not a recovery. All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive and we are going to do everything we can to find her in that condition.”

Police said last week they have spoken to all available family members, though they did not specify which relatives. Harmony was last seen in October 2019 when Manchester Police responded to a house call.

“Say something people. The people out in the community, I don’t care who you are affiliated with or who you associated with or what good you think you may be doing by not saying anything, it’s time to be an adult. It’s time to remember that we’re talking about a seven-year-old girl. If that was your child, my child, their child, they would want somebody to do the right thing. Quite frankly, enough is enough. It’s a seven-year-old girl. Let’s find her,” Aldenberg continued. “Let’s come together as a community and do the right thing. I don’t think I’m asking for a lot.”

The police chief said he could not get into specifics about who Harmony should have been with or where she should have been living. “She’s not with those people and she’s not at that location,” he said.

The FBI is assisting Manchester Police with their investigation.