Manchester, NH

Manchester Police Offering Cash Reward In Search For 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery, Missing Since 2019

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police are offering a cash reward as they continue to seek information about 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery , who was reported missing last week but has not been seen since October 2019.

The $10,000 being offered has been raised by two local businessmen. A tip line has been created for any relevant information. Text or call 603-203-6060.

Harmony is white, about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye and should be wearing glasses. The most recent photos of Harmony are pictures taken when she was 5 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kQOr_0dbkIgOj00

Harmony Montgomery. (Photo credit: Manchester, New Hampshire Police)

Manchester Police are pleading with the public to provide information about where Harmony might be.

“Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something. Do what is right and call in,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg at a press conference Monday.

“Until someone shows me something that says she’s not, I’m in rescue mode right now. This is not a recovery. All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive and we are going to do everything we can to find her in that condition.”

Police said last week they have spoken to all available family members, though they did not specify which relatives. Harmony was last seen in October 2019 when Manchester Police responded to a house call.

“Say something people. The people out in the community, I don’t care who you are affiliated with or who you associated with or what good you think you may be doing by not saying anything, it’s time to be an adult. It’s time to remember that we’re talking about a seven-year-old girl. If that was your child, my child, their child, they would want somebody to do the right thing. Quite frankly, enough is enough. It’s a seven-year-old girl. Let’s find her,” Aldenberg continued. “Let’s come together as a community and do the right thing. I don’t think I’m asking for a lot.”

The police chief said he could not get into specifics about who Harmony should have been with or where she should have been living. “She’s not with those people and she’s not at that location,” he said.

The FBI is assisting Manchester Police with their investigation.

Flames Seen Shooting From Front Of Brockton Home

BROCKTON (CBS) — Video shows the front door of a Brockton home fully engulfed in flames Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home on Camara Terrace around 7 p.m. “On arrival engine company 5 found heavy fire conditions from the front door and living room,” the department shared. One person was in the home at the time and they were able to safely escape. A fire in Brockton Thursday night (Photo Via Eddie Zine) A video posted on social media showed crews working to set up hoses while flames spread through the front doorway to the roof. Firefighters believe the cause was electrical.
BROCKTON, MA
Lynn Woman Dies After Being Hit By Car In Salem

SALEM (CBS) — A Lynn woman has died after she was hit by a car in Salem Thursday night. It happened as she tried to cross from the Walmart parking lot to the median on Highland Avenue, according to Essex County District Attorney Office. The 41-year-old woman was taken to Salem Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has not been identified at this time. The driver of the car, a 2021 Honda Accord headed southbound, stayed on the scene and called 911, police said. The D.A. has not announced any charges against the driver yet.
SALEM, MA
‘The Odor Of Sickness,’ COVID Sniffing Dogs Search Norton Middle School For Traces Of Virus

NORTON (CBS) – A pair of police cruisers from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office pulled up to Norton Middle School Wednesday morning. They were carrying a pair of COVID sniffing K-9’s named Hunter and Duke. “They can detect COVID,” said Capt. Paul Douglas. “Whether it’s the Delta variant, whether it’s the new Omicron variant.” The 14-month old labs have been on the job since late August. They’ve been going into town offices and police departments across the county tracking the scent of the coronavirus. Their special skill has also been utilized at schools in three districts – Norton, Fairhaven, and Freetown-Lakeville Regional. “What...
NORTON, MA
